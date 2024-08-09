Macroeconomic indicators on an upward trajectory: Aurangzeb

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb, had a meeting Thursday with a delegation of Meezan Bank, led by the Chairman of the Board of Directors, Riyadh S.A.A Edrees.

The delegation also included President & CEO Irfan Siddiqui, Deputy CEO Syed Amir Ali. Governor of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), and senior officials from the Finance Ministry were also present in the meeting.

During the meeting, Riyadh highlighted the bank’s status as the largest bank in the Middle East, with over 17,000 employees in 1,000 branches all over Pakistan. They expressed their appreciation for the actions of the Government of Pakistan, particularly its efforts in paying back dividends and facilitating an increase in remittances. These measures indicated that the country is moving in the right economic direction.

Federal Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb emphasized that Pakistan’s macroeconomic indicators are on an upward trajectory, leading to a growing public trust in the country’s economic management. He outlined the government’s ongoing efforts in reforming the State-Owned Enterprises (SOEs), FBR, energy sector and privatization initiatives.

The Minister reiterated the government’s commitment to fostering investment and enhancing the ease of doing business in Pakistan.

The meeting concluded with both parties expressing optimism about Pakistan’s economic growth and the potential for continued collaboration to achieve mutual goals.