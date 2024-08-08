AGL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.92%)
Pakistan Print 2024-08-08

Floods claim 154 lives from July 1 till date: NDMA

Abdul Rasheed Azad Published August 8, 2024 Updated August 8, 2024 07:30am

ISLAMABAD: The floods triggered by monsoon have resulted in the deaths of 154 people, injuring 279, destroying 1,552 houses, and killing 349 livestock from July 1, 2024 to date, provisional figures released by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), here on Wednesday revealed.

According to the NDMA, out of 154 flood-related deaths reported in the country 57 from Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KPK), 55 from Punjab, 30 in Sindh, eight in Balochistan, three in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and one in Gilgit-Baltistan (G-B). Children remained the worst victims of the ongoing floods as so far, 74 children have lost their lives, and 108 children have been injured. The floods have claimed lives of 53 men, 27 women, and left 99 men and 72 women injured. KPK has reported 101 injuries, Punjab 145, AJK 13, Balochistan 10, Sindh nine and G-B one.

Out of 1,552 houses damaged, 697 are in KPK, of which, 490 partially and 206 fully; 530 houses are damaged in Sindh, of which, 346 partially and 184 fully; 214 in Punjab, of which, 114 partially and 100 fully; 81 in G-B, of which, 49 partially and 33 fully; 19 in AJK, of which, 11 partially and eight fully; 11 houses are damaged in Balochistan, of which, six partially and five fully. Out of 349 livestock killed, 137 were reported in KPK, 75 in Balochistan, 49 in G-B, 39 in Punjab, 36 in Sindh, 10 in Islamabad Capital Territory, and three in AJK.

To serve the people in flood-hit areas, the Punjab government has established 46 medical camps; in Sindh, one, while the government of KPK has not established any medical camp in the worst flood-hit province. In Sindh, at least, 2,170 people have been displaced by the flooding and the government has moved them to relief camps.

