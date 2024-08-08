AGL 23.84 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (3.65%)
Celebrities cheer for Arshad Nadeem as Pakistan hunts first Olympic medal in 32 years

Published August 8, 2024
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Celebrities and fellow sports personalities are cheering for Pakistan athlete Arshad Nadeem as he aims for gold ahead of the javelin throw final at the Paris Olympics on Thursday.

Nadeem advanced to the medal round of the javelin throw event earlier this week with the nation rallying behind the athlete after six Pakistan Olympians bowed out, putting the burden of a medal after 32 years squarely on his shoulders.

On Tuesday, India’s Neeraj Chopra took the first throw in Group B and finished with a distance of 89.34 metres, ensuring his qualification for the medal round.

Arshad Nadeem, who threw fifth, advanced with a throw of 86.59 metres.

As per the rules, throwers were required to make a minimum throw of 84 meters to qualify for the medal round.

As the event draws near, celebrities and sports persons cheered Nadeem on.

Former cricketer Shoaib Akhtar posted on X ahead of the final.

“Hamara sher hai (our lion),” he added.

Musician Ali Zafar posted a video on Instagram asking the nation to support all our athletes.

“Arshad I have full faith that you will win at the Olympics,” said Zafar.

Captain of Pakistan’s cricket team Babar Azam posted a short video on Instagram stories, wishing Nadeem well and asking the nation to support him.

“I request everyone to pray that Arshad wins the final also,” said Azam.

Cricketer Naseem Shah posted a message on X, stating how Nadeem is already an inspiration to millions and that Pakistan is cheering for him.

Actor Ushna Shah also reposted a congratulatory message, wishing Nadeem good luck for the final.

Actors Hira Mani, Amar Khan and Mashal Khan also posted their good wishes and encouragement ahead of the final.

Actor and model Kiran Malik too sent her prayers, and posted on Instagram stories.

Nadeem rose to prominence after finishing fifth in the Tokyo Olympics.

In 2022, Nadeem finished fifth in the World Championship in the United States. Soon after, he set a Commonwealth Games record with his best throw of 90.18 metres and won gold in Birmingham.

