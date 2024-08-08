AGL 23.80 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.48%)
AIRLINK 118.88 Increased By ▲ 7.43 (6.67%)
BOP 5.02 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
CNERGY 3.84 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DCL 7.72 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.8%)
DFML 42.60 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.31%)
DGKC 82.55 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (0.93%)
FCCL 20.30 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.75%)
FFBL 46.30 Increased By ▲ 3.75 (8.81%)
FFL 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
HUBC 144.20 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.56%)
HUMNL 10.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
KEL 4.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.49%)
KOSM 6.04 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (4.86%)
MLCF 34.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.49%)
NBP 46.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.22%)
OGDC 129.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.12%)
PAEL 25.85 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.39%)
PIBTL 5.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.56%)
PPL 110.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.05%)
PRL 24.48 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.95%)
PTC 12.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.07%)
SEARL 58.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.17%)
TELE 7.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.27%)
TOMCL 45.00 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.35%)
TPLP 8.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.96%)
TREET 15.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.91%)
TRG 53.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.19%)
UNITY 28.59 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.32%)
WTL 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.85%)
BR100 8,186 Decreased By -0 (-0%)
BR30 25,489 Increased By 153.3 (0.61%)
KSE100 77,217 Increased By 102.3 (0.13%)
KSE30 24,662 Decreased By -185 (-0.74%)
Indian shares extend losses as central bank keeps rates unchanged

Published 08 Aug, 2024
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

BENGALURU: Indian shares extended their losses on Thursday as the Reserve Bank of India stood pat on interest rates, as expected, and maintained its hawkish policy stance, citing stubbornly high food inflation.

The NSE Nifty 50 index fell 0.64% to 24,143.7, as of 10:11 a.m IST, and the S&P BSE Sensex shed 0.62% to 78,945.26.

Both indexes were down about 0.3% ahead of the decision.

The RBI kept key policy ranges unchanged for a ninth consecutive meeting amid inflationary pressures and maintained its ‘withdrawal of accommodation’ policy stance, with the governor flagging stubborn food inflation.

Indian shares snap 3-day losing run to join global rebound

Eleven of the 13 major sectors logged losses.

IT and energy stocks shed about 1% each and were the top sectoral losers.

Tata Motors gained about 1.6%, the most on the Nifty 50. Multiple brokerages said its new “Curvv.ev” car could gain market shares as it was priced at par with regular cars and had a higher range than most other EVs.

Indian shares

