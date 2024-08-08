Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

FM Dar calls for durable, unconditional ceasefire in Gaza

Rashid Mahmood Langrial appointed as new FBR chairman

‘No capacity payments’ received since PPA expiry in October 2022, says KAPCO

Pakistan’s pharma company BF Biosciences looks to raise at least Rs1.38bn through IPO

PTI challenges Elections (Second Amendment) Bill, 2024 in SC

Pakistan stands with Bangladesh, hopes for a swift return to normalcy: FO

