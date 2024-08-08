AGL 23.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.09%)
AIRLINK 111.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 5.03 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.4%)
CNERGY 3.86 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.52%)
DCL 7.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.2%)
DFML 42.45 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.95%)
DGKC 82.50 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.87%)
FCCL 20.30 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.75%)
FFBL 42.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.12%)
FFL 8.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
HUBC 143.75 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.24%)
HUMNL 10.39 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.87%)
KEL 4.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 5.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.87%)
MLCF 34.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.49%)
NBP 46.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.43%)
OGDC 129.85 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.35%)
PAEL 25.98 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.89%)
PIBTL 5.40 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.31%)
PPL 111.01 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.19%)
PRL 24.31 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.25%)
PTC 12.13 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.8%)
SEARL 58.50 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.52%)
TELE 7.45 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
TOMCL 44.80 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.9%)
TPLP 8.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.96%)
TREET 15.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.17%)
TRG 53.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.09%)
UNITY 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.66%)
WTL 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.85%)
BR100 8,186 No Change 0 (0%)
BR30 25,336 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE100 77,218 Increased By 103.6 (0.13%)
KSE30 24,706 Decreased By -141.3 (-0.57%)
BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from August 7, 2024
BR Web Desk Published 08 Aug, 2024 08:39am

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • FM Dar calls for durable, unconditional ceasefire in Gaza

Read here for details.

  • Rashid Mahmood Langrial appointed as new FBR chairman

Read here for details.

  • ‘No capacity payments’ received since PPA expiry in October 2022, says KAPCO

Read here for details.

  • Pakistan’s pharma company BF Biosciences looks to raise at least Rs1.38bn through IPO

Read here for details.

  • PTI challenges Elections (Second Amendment) Bill, 2024 in SC

Read here for details.

  • Pakistan stands with Bangladesh, hopes for a swift return to normalcy: FO

Read here for details.

