Pakistan

PTI challenges Elections (Second Amendment) Bill, 2024 in SC

BR Web Desk Published 07 Aug, 2024 12:55pm

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) filed on Wednesday a petition in the Supreme Court (SC) challenging the recently approved Elections (Second Amendment) Bill, 2024, Aaj news reported.

The petition was filed under Article 184(3) of the Constitution by PTI Chairman Gohar Khan via lawyer Barrister Salman Akram Raja.

The plea urged the SC declare the bill “null and void”.

On Tuesday, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senator Talal Chaudhry presented the bill in the National Assembly amid strong opposition from the PTI.

Later, Senate also passed the Elections (Second Amendment) Bill, 2024, which restricts independent candidates from joining another political party after a constitutionally and legally defined period (of three days).

Last week, the National Assembly Standing Committee on Parliamentary Affairs approved the bill with a majority.

The passage of the bill comes after the Supreme Court on July 12 declared the PTI eligible to receive reserved seats for women and non-Muslims in the national and provincial assemblies.

The SC also declared the PTI a parliamentary party.

