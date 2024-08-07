AGL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.92%)
Rashid Mahmood Langrial appointed as new FBR chairman

  • He is presently posted as Secretary Power Division
BR Web Desk Published August 7, 2024 Updated August 7, 2024 07:12pm

The federal government has appointed Secretary Power Division Rashid Mahmood Langrial as the new chairman of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), a notification said on Wednesday.

“Mr. Rashid Mahmood, a BS-21 officer of Pakistan Administrative Service, presently posted as Secretary, Power Division, under Section 10 of the Civil Servants Act, 1973, is transferred and posted as Chairman, Federal Board of Revenue, under Section 10 of the Civil Servants Act, 1973, with immediate effect and until further orders,” the notification read.

