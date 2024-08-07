AGL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.92%)
Pakistan Print 2024-08-07

Rs17.83bn water charges target set for FY 2024-25

Recorder Report Published 07 Aug, 2024 07:26am

LAHORE: The government has set a target of Rs 17.83 billion for recovery of water charges for the fiscal year 2024-25 in Punjab.

The Senior Member of the Board of Revenue, Punjab, Nabeel Javed, announced that reforms are being introduced to modernize and streamline the tax collection system in the province. The aim is to make tax collection easier for the public to pay their taxes.

Nabeel Javed stated that all Deputy Commissioners and Assistant Commissioners across Punjab have been instructed to achieve the tax collection targets. Additionally, committees have been formed at the district and tehsil levels to ensure the collection of water charges, he added.

He highlighted that for the fiscal year 2023-24, the revised targets for tax collection were achieved at 101.8%, while the recovery of agricultural income tax stood at 102%. Furthermore, E-centers are being established to provide all revenue-related services to the public in one place, he said.

