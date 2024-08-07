DC, officials inspect flood prevention measures in Johi

HYDERABAD: Divisional Commissioner Hyderabad, Bilal Memon, along with Deputy Commissioner Dadu, Faheem Ahmed Chachar, Additional Deputy Commissioner I Abbas Ali, and other relevant officials, visited various flood prevention sites in Johi, including Zero Point and Manchar, to assess the ongoing repair works and water flow management from Balochistan.

During the visit, divisional Commissioner instructed irrigation officials to ensure the proper functioning of drainage systems and the safe discharge of water. He emphasized that irrigation and other related departments must remain on high alert 24/7.

Commissioner further stressed the importance of keeping all machinery, including generators and de-watering equipment, operational at all times and ensuring the presence of staff in the field to prevent any hindrances in rainwater drainage. He warned that any negligence or carelessness in this regard would not be tolerated.

Following the inspection, the Divisional Commissioner visited KN Shah and Mehar city to review the cleanliness and sanitation efforts being undertaken.

