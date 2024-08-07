AGL 23.45 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.08%)
Malpractices: PPRA initiates probe against its own officials

Mushtaq Ghumman Published 07 Aug, 2024 05:37am

ISLAMABAD: Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA) has started probe against its officials for alleged involvement in corruption, record tampering, other malpractices and terrorist activities, well informed sources in Finance Ministry told Business Recorder.

PPRA is an autonomous body endowed with the responsibility of prescribing regulations and procedures for public procurements by federal government owned public sector organisations with a view to improve governance, management, transparency, accountability and quality of public procurement of goods, works and services.

It is also endowed with the responsibility of monitoring procurement by public sector agencies/ organisations and has been delegated necessary powers under the Public Procurement Regulatory Authority Ordinance 2002

Ministries asked to do procurement only thru e-system

According to sources, Cabinet Division, in a letter of July 25, 2024 forwarded by the Prime Minister’s Office of May 31, 2024, conveyed that multiple complaints had been received from the Prime Minister’s Office relating to serious allegations of corruption, misuse of authority, favouritism, and nepotism against some of the PPRA officers.

The sources said that Cabinet Division has directed PPRA to place the said matter before the PPRA Board for consideration and directions and to share the outcome with them for onward transmission to the Prime Minister’s Office.

In this regard, PPRA has apprised its Board that that numerous anonymous and pseudonymous applications/ complaints are being received in the Authority, as well as, in different government offices against various employees of the Authority regarding their alleged involvement in financial and moral competition, fraud, tempering, bogus documentation, black mailing, terrorist activities, etc.

The sources said, previously, an inquiry was initiated against Engineer Muhammad Zubair, former Director General (M&E), PPRA on the directions of Prime Minister Office. Based on the recommendations of the inquiry committee, PPRA Board in 68th meeting held on February 20, 2023 de-notified the appointment of Engineer, Muhammad Zubair whereas disciplinary proceedings on directions of Board against another officer; i.e., Ali Temoor, Deputy Director (HR) are under process.

PPRA argues that after the de-notification of the appointment of Engineer Muhammad Zubair and initiation of proceedings against the other officer, there has been significant increase in anonymous applications against PPRA at various fora.

In addition to that there are some other officials in the PPRA who are habitually lodging complaints against one another in anonymous and pseudonymous manner and such complaints are distributed to higher offices and investigation/ intelligence agencies.

In view of the directions from Cabinet Division and in order to probe the matter further, a fact finding inquiry committee constituted by MD PPRA has started proceedings. ToRs of the said committee include, examining anonymous applications, identify sources and assess impact of these application on PPRA’s operations and report findings has been shared with the Board. Findings/ recommendations of the committee shall be shared with the relevant offices.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

