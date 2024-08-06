Asad Umar rushed to hospital after health condition deteriorates

Former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Asad Umar was shifted on Tuesday to a hospital after his health condition deteriorated, Aaj News reported.

The former minister appeared before an anti-terrorism court in Lahore when his condition deteriorated and he was rushed to Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC) hospital.

Umar’s ECG test results were reportedly normal. Doctors are examining his condition and keeping him under observation for a while.

A video on social media X showed Umar being carried by people to a vehicle.

Last year in November, Umar announced his decision to resign from PTI as well as politics.

“After more than one decade in public life, I have decided to completely quit politics,” he wrote on X.

“As I had already stated publicly earlier that I disagree with the policy of confrontation with state institutions, and such a policy has led to a serious collision with state institutions, which is not in the interest of the country.”

He further said that he wants to thank all those who have supported him in public life.