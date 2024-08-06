May 9 riots: No change in army’s stance: DG ISPR

ISLAMABAD: Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General (DG) Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry on Monday reaffirmed the army’s unwavering stance regarding the May 9 riots by emphasising that “the army’s position, as clearly stated on May 7, remains resolute and unchanged.”

“The army’s stance on May 9 is unequivocal,” he declared. “Those responsible for the riots must be brought to justice. Our position was made clear during the May 7 press conference, and there has been no change, nor will there be any alteration in this stance.”

Addressing a question about ongoing negotiations with a political party, during his press brief, Lt Gen Sharif underscored the army’s consistent approach, reaffirming that its stance on the May 9 events remains steadfast and uncompromised.

Illegal, political mafia looking to sabotage Azm-e-Istehkam, DG ISPR says

Lt Gen Sharif also addressed the issue of “digital terrorism”, highlighting the inadequacy of current laws in curbing the spread of fake news and propaganda. He criticised the legal framework for not effectively countering misinformation, which he said leads to public confusion, particularly on social media.

“The country’s laws must be the first line of defence against digital terrorism,” he stated. “However, it is evident that lies and propaganda continue to spread unchecked, creating confusion among the public.”

He emphasised the seriousness with which the Pakistan Army addresses this matter. “The army will take necessary legal action against anyone, regardless of their location or position, found spreading propaganda against the Pakistan Army or fostering distrust between the army and the people,” he said, outlining a comprehensive process for dealing with such offences.

Additionally, the Pakistan Army has contributed Rs100 billion to the national exchequer through taxes.

He emphasised that a safe Pakistan is essential for a strong Pakistan and that the army does not support any specific political ideology, creed, or religion. Instead, the army is dedicated to leading the country’s development.

“The officers and officials of the Pakistan Army are not the elite of this country,” he asserted, questioning whether the forces should cease their efforts in education and health due to criticism. He cautioned about a “mafia” that opposes Pakistan’s progress, pointing out that this group avoids discussing the responsibilities of the country’s elite.

The DG ISPR urged the public to recognise and collectively oppose this obstructive force. “We must identify this mafia and respond with a united voice,” he added. “Our issue is that we engage in criticism for political purposes.” He said that the “mafia” is concerned about why the army is involved in public welfare.

Lt Gen Sharif stated that the Pakistan Army or the Frontier Corps (FC) do not issue permits for the illegal oil coming from Iran. He warned that closing the Iranian border would give the mafia an opportunity to criticise the army. Efforts are being made to minimise fuel smuggling from Iran and to halt illegal trade.

During a media briefing in Rawalpindi, the military spokesperson highlighted the challenges in the border regions of Balochistan adjacent to Iran. He emphasised that the residents of these areas rely heavily on trade with Iran due to the lack of basic facilities. Regarding the Afghan border, he remarked, “It cannot be said that not even a bird can fly across the border after the fencing.”

Turning to the Balochistan situation, the DG ISPR condemned the Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) and its leadership, labelling them as proxies for terrorist organisations and criminal mafias. He accused them of defaming law enforcement agencies and attempting to disrupt development projects in the province through foreign-funded actions.

Lt Gen Sharif described recent BYC activities, including protests in Gwadar, as orchestrated efforts to challenge state authority and create unrest. He highlighted the violent incidents, including the blockage of roads, attacks on the Frontier Corps, and the martyrdom of a soldier.

The spokesperson also provided an update on national security and anti-terrorism efforts. He reported that security forces and law enforcement agencies conducted 23,622 intelligence-based operations (IBOs) this year, including 2,045 in the last 15 days, resulting in the elimination of 24 terrorists. Over 100 IBOs are carried out daily by the army, police and other law enforcement agencies to maintain national security. He stated that 139 officers and soldiers have been martyred during this period.

Lt Gen Sharif also mentioned the recent government notification declaring the outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) as “Fitna al-Khawarij,” emphasising that the group has nothing to do with Islam and Pakistan. “The armed forces are particularly focused on the merged districts of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, and the war against terrorism will continue until the last militant is eliminated,” he declared.

Responding to another question on the Parachinar situation, he stated that land issues are a primary concern in Parachinar, and a Land Commission has been formed to address this matter. It is the provincial government’s responsibility, with assistance from the Board of Revenue, to resolve these matters. Additionally, efforts must be made to disarm the area to prevent further escalation between the groups.

Highlighting the military’s contribution to various sectors, he pointed out significant efforts in education, including the provision of digital education to the youth and the establishment of scholarship programmes for KP and Balochistan students.

Approximately, 94 schools, 12 cadet colleges, and 10 technical institutes in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa are currently educating 80,000 students. Similarly, in Balochistan, 157 schools and colleges, along with 12 cadet colleges, two universities, and three technical institutions, have been established where 60,000 students are enrolled.

“Additional schools and cadet colleges are established in Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Kashmir too,” he said. He also mentioned medical camps providing free treatment and various infrastructure projects completed with local and foreign collaboration. While talking about the infrastructure, the DG ISPR said that 3,293 infrastructure projects have been completed in KP, whereas, 912 projects have been completed in Balochistan and 104 infrastructure projects are in process.

He highlighted that with the help of the army, important projects of roads and bridges in Balochistan were completed. Moreover, he said, a project focused on processing dates was planned in Panjgur with the UAE’s support.

Responding to questions about foreign propaganda, Lt Gen Sharif accused certain elements of spreading anarchy in Pakistan for their own political agendas. “Since January 2024, 127 articles in foreign print media have aimed to spread hopelessness and promote specific political agendas.

There is a coordinated effort behind this, involving significant monetary investment,” he explained. He criticised these efforts, suggesting they should focus on issues like the genocide in Gaza and Kashmir’s exploitation instead.

On Youm-e-Istehsal-e-Kashmir, marking the revocation of Article 370 and 35-A of the Indian Constitution, Lt Gen Sharif reiterated the Pakistan Army’s support for the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK). “We are aware of the inhuman lockdown, illegal demographic changes, and human rights violations that defy international law and threaten regional stability,” he said, calling for the resolution of the Kashmir issue in accordance with UN resolutions and the aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

