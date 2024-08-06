AGL 23.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.43%)
AIRLINK 108.99 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.17%)
BOP 5.08 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
CNERGY 3.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.83%)
DCL 7.44 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (6.74%)
DFML 40.42 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
DGKC 81.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.18%)
FCCL 19.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.96%)
FFBL 42.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.65%)
FFL 8.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.37%)
HUBC 144.00 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.56%)
HUMNL 9.98 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.73%)
KEL 4.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 5.99 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (10.72%)
MLCF 33.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.76%)
NBP 45.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.1%)
OGDC 129.50 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.4%)
PAEL 25.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
PIBTL 5.76 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.7%)
PPL 111.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.09%)
PRL 23.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.26%)
PTC 11.97 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.22%)
SEARL 57.80 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.45%)
TELE 7.80 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (6.56%)
TOMCL 43.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-2%)
TPLP 8.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.58%)
TREET 15.10 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.34%)
TRG 53.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.28%)
UNITY 29.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.34%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.83%)
BR100 8,202 Increased By 15.8 (0.19%)
BR30 25,363 Increased By 36.2 (0.14%)
KSE100 77,254 Increased By 169.4 (0.22%)
KSE30 24,915 Increased By 62.6 (0.25%)
Aug 06, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-08-06

LHC dispose of a plea

Recorder Report Published 06 Aug, 2024 07:19am

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Monday disposed of a petition filed for recovery of the alleged abducted two brothers of PTI social media head Azhar Mashwani.

Earlier, the petitioner’s counsel told the court that the petitioner has approached the Islamabad High Court for recovery of his sons. A law officer also informed the court that the detenues were not in the custody of the Punjab Government.

The court after hearing both the sides disposed of the petition as withdrawn.

The petition was filed by Mashwani's father Habibur Rehman for recovery of his sons Zahoorul Hassan and Mazharul Hassan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

LHC Lahore High Court PTI Azhar Mashwani

Comments

200 characters

LHC dispose of a plea

Intra-day update: rupee stable against US dollar

Bangladesh awaits interim government, army chief to meet protesters

TotalEnergies sells 50% stake in Total PARCO Pakistan to Gunvor Group

SC urged to order govt stop making payments to IPPs

Govt to retire expensive power plants

China’s BYD partners with Mega Motor to launch ‘NEV’

Imported goods specified in Third Schedule: FBR empowered to fix value of supply

CCoSOEs approves NSPC-PSPC re-merger

PM forms task force on energy issues

Senate panel doubts govt assertion of decreased spending

Read more stories