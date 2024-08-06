LHC dispose of a plea

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Monday disposed of a petition filed for recovery of the alleged abducted two brothers of PTI social media head Azhar Mashwani.

Earlier, the petitioner’s counsel told the court that the petitioner has approached the Islamabad High Court for recovery of his sons. A law officer also informed the court that the detenues were not in the custody of the Punjab Government.

The court after hearing both the sides disposed of the petition as withdrawn.

The petition was filed by Mashwani's father Habibur Rehman for recovery of his sons Zahoorul Hassan and Mazharul Hassan.

