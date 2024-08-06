PTA to revise radio frequency spectrum, licence fee for RBS

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has decided to revise radio frequency spectrum and licence fee for the Radio Based Services (RBS) to cover the gaps between charges and administrative costs of managing licences as well as spectrum.

The PTA stated that the existing radio frequency spectrum and licence fee for RBS were implemented back in 2000 and no revision has been made since then. The revision in charges has been carried out in order to cover the gaps between RBS charges and administrative costs of managing licences as well as spectrum that have been ever increasing for the past 24 years.

The accumulative average inflation rate during the period is approximately 700 percent. Moreover, the value of services being provided through RBS licences and authorisations has also increased manifolds with advancement in technology and requirement of modern-day communication systems. Therefore, a revision of the rates is imperative.

The proposed revision has been carried out in the light of best international practices and with the aim to simplify the calculation of frequency charges making it independent of the terminal equipment such as mobile stations and walkie/talkies.

Moreover, instead of increasing the rates in a single step to bridge the gaps, a phased approach will be adopted through periodic revision in consultation with the stakeholders. The present revision would therefore be applicable for 3-5 year time. Following two type of mechanisms have been devised for the proposed rates: Following flat rates are proposed for RBS other that PRN: (1) Mobile Station (Aircraft) 20,000 per annum, (2) Mobile Station (Ship) 20,000 per annum, (3) Inmarsat 50,000 per annum, and (4) Amateur 5,000 per annum.

