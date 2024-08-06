Aug 06, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-08-06

Registered persons: Commissioner IR authorised to conduct GST audit

Sohail Sarfraz Published 06 Aug, 2024 06:40am

ISLAMABAD: The Commissioner, Inland Revenue has been authorized to conduct sales tax audit of any registered person. The FBR has explained sales tax audit through a circular issued on Monday.

According to the FBR, in order to make the audit selection and procedure more effective, section 25 has been revamped. Under the amended section, the Commissioner on the basis of reasons to be recorded in writing, may direct the Officer of Inland Revenue, not below the rank of Assistant Commissioner to conduct audit of sales tax affairs of any registered person.

The Commissioner shall communicate the reasons of selection in audit through a notice to the registered person based upon the scrutiny of available record including sales tax and FED record, Income Tax returns, the withholding statements, financial statements or third-party information. These reasons shall not include mere verification of input tax, output tax, refund claims and compliance of legal provisions without identifying the risk factors.

The powers of the Commissioner to direct conduct of audit are independent of powers of the Board u/s 72B of the Sales Tax Act,1990. The officer concerned shall conduct audit of the sales tax affairs based on the record and evidence obtained and other documents maintained or furnished.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

FBR Inland Revenue GST audit

Comments

200 characters

Registered persons: Commissioner IR authorised to conduct GST audit

Senate panel doubts govt assertion of decreased spending

CCoSOEs approves NSPC-PSPC re-merger

PM forms task force on energy issues

SC urged to order govt stop making payments to IPPs

Imported goods specified in Third Schedule: FBR empowered to fix value of supply

Govt to retire expensive power plants

PM for granting due rights to people of Kashmir, Palestine

China’s BYD partners with Mega Motor to launch ‘NEV’

May 9 riots: No change in army’s stance: DG ISPR

13 dead, 18 injured in KPK rain-related incidents: NDMA

Read more stories