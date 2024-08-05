Aug 05, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-08-05

Bandits kidnap head muharer, cop near Shikarpur

PPI Published 05 Aug, 2024 06:12am

SHIKARPUR: Bandits on Sunday kidnapped a head muharer and a police constable from Kot Shahoo area of Shikarpur district.

According to a PPI report, head muharer Abdul Jabbar Solangi and police constable Ayaz Kumbhar were on their way from Khanpur to Kot Shahoo Police Station for duty when they were kidnapped by armed men on Indus Highway near Khanpur Lanjoo Larro.

Sindh Home Minister Zia-ul-Hassan Lanjar has ordered SSP Shikarpur Shahzeb Chachar to ensure safe recovery of the kidnappees. SSP Shikarpur accompanied by a police contingent reached Kot Shahoo Police Station and started the work to recover his staff, following which the police started search operation. The kidnappees would be safely released from the clutches of the kidnappers, said police.

Shikarpur muharer Abdul Jabbar Solangi

Comments

200 characters

Bandits kidnap head muharer, cop near Shikarpur

PM for accelerating FBR transformation

Selling pressure at PSX, KSE-100 loses over 1%

Karachi police issues precautionary measures as light rain disrupts flow of traffic

Youm-e-Istehsal: President Zardari, PM Shehbaz urge world to ensure justice in IIOJK

E-compliance for real-time integration: Taxpayers including those in 14 business categories will have to pay heavy cost

Continuous supply of 150MMCFD RLNG to KE: SNGPL urges PPL to explore possibility

Discos slammed for issuing inflated bills

10-member task force on FBR digitalisation formed

2nd phase of CPEC: PM says fast-paced work in progress

President for resolution of IPP issue thru consensus

Read more stories