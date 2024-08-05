Bandits kidnap head muharer, cop near Shikarpur

SHIKARPUR: Bandits on Sunday kidnapped a head muharer and a police constable from Kot Shahoo area of Shikarpur district.

According to a PPI report, head muharer Abdul Jabbar Solangi and police constable Ayaz Kumbhar were on their way from Khanpur to Kot Shahoo Police Station for duty when they were kidnapped by armed men on Indus Highway near Khanpur Lanjoo Larro.

Sindh Home Minister Zia-ul-Hassan Lanjar has ordered SSP Shikarpur Shahzeb Chachar to ensure safe recovery of the kidnappees. SSP Shikarpur accompanied by a police contingent reached Kot Shahoo Police Station and started the work to recover his staff, following which the police started search operation. The kidnappees would be safely released from the clutches of the kidnappers, said police.