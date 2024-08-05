Journey from Hyderabad to Dubai: Badami’s auto parts company is now a global player

KARACHI: Born in Hyderabad, Sindh, Asad Badami is now the Managing Director of Al-Mukarram Auto Parts (A-MAP), a global player that specialises in the distribution of aftermarket automotive spare parts, automotive batteries, and lubricants.

Headquartered in Dubai, A-MAP has branches in locations worldwide, including China, Nigeria, South Africa, and Qatar.

“Asad Badami has propelled A-MAP to global recognition, driven by the company’s commitment to quality and customer satisfaction, supported by its advanced research and development center in Dubai,” stated an article on Badami in plantmachineryvehicles.com.

Badami moved to Dubai at the age of 12, leaving behind a bustling family business in Karachi’s well-known commodity market, Jodia Bazaar. His father’s success in the competitive UAE market, despite facing competitors from India, Iran, Syria, and Jordan, laid a strong foundation for Badami’s entrepreneurial journey.

“We have learnt a lot from him,” Badami shared in an exclusive interview with Asma Mustafa Khan on Aaj News’ ‘In the Arena’.

“We had table talks around business. Both of my elder brothers are also entrepreneurs. We grew up in that environment, and therefore all of us have an entrepreneurial mindset. We would look for opportunities all the time.”

This environment shaped Badami’s approach to business. “That helped a lot, being a part of a business family. It helps in understanding and gauging different things which others might not be able to do.”

Badami pursued higher education in the United States, where he also worked in the IT sector. Despite the distance, his connection to home remained strong.

“We had a very good environment at home. It’s not only me, but my brothers and sister always wanted to get back home as soon as possible,” he recalled.

Married at 23 and a father at 24, Badami juggled his studies abroad with family responsibilities and a yearning to return to Dubai.

“Dubai is one of those places that spoils you, attracts you, whatever you want to call it. The environment is very different, in terms of safety and security. You get the best of East and West here. This is one of those places that naturally attracts everyone.”

Badami’s return to Dubai marked the beginning of his journey with A-MAP.

“When I returned, it was April 23, and I told my father that I wanted to go to work the next day. He said be ready at 9 am. I was ready at 8:45 am,” Badami shared with a smile.

Initially, he faced numerous challenges, including venturing into the battery business in 2007.

“The toughest time was when we got the opportunity to get into the battery business. Till then, we were in auto parts. We would work with our own money. When I went to banks to take the business to the next level, thinking that banks would be quick to help, there was a lot of questioning and investigation, which was very disappointing. But it was part of the learning curve.”

This learning curve involved significant risks, including mortgaging a recently bought house in Dubai. “I took that decision, and since then, there has been no looking back. In business, you have to make decisions. Being persistent is what takes you to the next stage,” Badami emphasised.

Badami’s leadership style is rooted in the values of discipline, persistence, and loyalty. “I have communicated with the staff that we grow together. If the company grows, the people also grow. It is very satisfying to see our people grow.”

He acknowledges the importance of taking care of the team, many of whom have been with the company for over two decades. “There are people in my company who have been there for 22 to 23 years, since the beginning. It is also very important to carry along the people who have been with us.”

Under Badami’s leadership, A-MAP has diversified its offerings.

“In the UAE business, we are in the distribution of automotive parts, batteries, and lubricants. We are exclusive distributors of ADNOC lubricants in the UAE, which is a big portion of our business. Our battery business has a 25% market share.”

Reflecting on A-MAP’s growth and future ambitions, Badami shared, “The dream is to keep going forward. We have attracted big names like ADNOC. We are getting approached by international brands who want to use us for distribution of products in the UAE and the region, which is very exciting for us.”

Badami believes in total commitment to business ventures.

“There is a strong representation of Pakistanis in every sector. When they see the growth, they come up with ideas. But the problem is they don’t want to take the plunge. People like to have consistent income from a job and start a business on the side. That would never work. When you start work, you have to commit yourself 100%. Commit completely.”

He advises aspiring entrepreneurs to gauge their risks carefully and take the necessary steps to minimise them. “There is no risk-free thing in the world. Risk is always there. Gauge your risk. If you have savings for the next one or two years, then take the risk. Take your plunge. Minimise spending such as going fewer times for leisurely activities.”

Badami stressed that to become successful, one needs to take the plunge.

“I have always taken risks – no risk, no gain. You have to take the plunge. Go for it. There is no better place than this to do it. It’s a level playing field,” he concluded, reflecting on his journey and the lessons learned along the way.

