From AED27,000 of investment: Pakistani-owned Ravi Restaurant has come a long way

KARACHI: In the heart of Dubai, a small restaurant owned by a Pakistani has been making waves in the culinary scene for over four decades.

Ravi Restaurant, an eatery in Satwa, has become a sensation among foodies and celebrities alike. From its modest beginnings to partnering with global brands, Ravi Restaurant’s success story is one of passion, hard work, and dedication.

Chaudary Abdul Hameed, the founder of Ravi Restaurant, arrived in the UAE in 1970 with big dreams. After working odd jobs and briefly joining Toyota, he ventured into the hotel business. In 1978, Hameed opened Ravi Restaurant with a mere AED27,000 of investment, serving quality food at affordable prices.

The restaurant also serves free breakfast to labourers, and quickly gained popularity. As the years passed, Ravi Restaurant became a staple in Dubai’s food scene, attracting visitors from around the world.

In an exclusive interview with Asma Mustafa Khan on Aaj News’ “In the Arena,” Hameed shared his journey from humble beginnings to partnering with Adidas for their “Adilicious” campaign. The conversation revealed the story behind Ravi Restaurant’s success and its plans for future expansion.

Hameed credits his brothers and children for their support and hard work in taking the restaurant forward. His eldest son, Abdul Waheed Chaudary, joined the business after completing his studies in the US and has been instrumental in expanding the restaurant.

Hameed’s sons were also involved in another Ravi Restaurant feat – collaboration with Adidas.

“It happened during Covid-19. We received an email from Adidas and then had a meeting with them,” Waheed recalled. “Adidas officials said that they were launching a campaign called Adilicious with 11 iconic restaurants from around the globe, and we were one of them.”

Ravi Restaurant was the only one selected from the Gulf, India, and Pakistan region, a testament to its global recognition. The partnership resulted in a sell-out event, with the restaurant having to shut down temporarily. “When they did the pre-launch, they had a sell-out not in hours but in minutes,” Waheed said. “We had to shut down the restaurant.”

The restaurant’s success has also been marked by celebrity visits. Snopp Dog, Rishi Kapoor, John Abraham, and the Pakistani cricket team are just a few of the many famous faces that have dined at Ravi Restaurant. The late Anthony Michael Bourdain featured the restaurant in one of his documentaries, further increasing its recognition.

A significant milestone was the Emirates airline campaign that highlighted Ravi Restaurant as a must-visit place in Dubai, showcased on BBC, CNN, and Emirates infotainment channels.

Despite its fame, Ravi Restaurant remains committed to its roots. The restaurant still serves free breakfast to labourers and maintains its affordable prices.

Hameed’s philosophy of “making connections with people” has been instrumental in the restaurant’s success. “My father did not run after money; he made connections with people,” Waheed said. “That’s what has made Ravi Restaurant successful.”

As Ravi Restaurant looks to the future, expansion plans are underway. Waheed plans to open branches in every emirate and globally, while maintaining the original ambience that customers love. “We want at least one branch in every emirate, plus we want to take it global,” Waheed said. “Expansion is definitely a plan.”

Hameed considers Dubai his home, appreciative of the opportunities the rulers have provided. He proudly identifies as a Dubai resident, despite being Pakistani at heart.

“This is my home. This is home to me. I am Pakistani at heart, but Dubai is the country I identify with,” Hameed said. “If people ask me where I am from, I will say I am from Dubai, although I am not a local. But in many senses, I am local.”

As Hameed looks back on his journey, he is grateful for the opportunities Dubai has provided. “I am thankful to the UAE for the respect they have given me,” Hameed said. “My restaurant has been successful because of that.”

