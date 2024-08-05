Aug 05, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-08-05

ICCI delegation visits IMCB campus

Recorder Report Published 05 Aug, 2024 07:14am

ISLAMABAD: Director Colleges Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) and Principal Islamabad Model College for Boys (IMCB) I-8/3 campus Professor Shahid Mehmood Abbasi has said that the renovation projects initiated at the college are aimed at improving the educational standards by equipping the students with modernised education.

He shared these views while hosting a delegation of the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) that paid a visit to the IMCB I-8/3 campus.

Prof Abbasi briefed the delegation on the renovation projects, which, he said, are carried out on the special instructions of Federal Secretary Education Mohyuddin Ahmed Wani.

The ICCI delegation was led by President ICCI Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawri.

College Management Committee members including Junaid Abbasi, Abdul Hameed Abbasi and Mateen Kakar were also present on the occasion.

The delegation visited the upgraded computer lab, library, infirmary, laboratories, smart classrooms and playground of the college, and appreciated the efforts of the school administration to improve education standards.

Bakhtawri pledged his support for the IMCB I-8/3 campus through different measures including organising monthly medical camps and sports competitions in collaboration with FDE and ICCI.

Professor Abbasi extended his gratitude to the visiting delegates for their interest in and support to the educational projects.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

ICCI Federal Directorate of Education IMCB campus

Comments

200 characters

ICCI delegation visits IMCB campus

PM for accelerating FBR transformation

Selling pressure at PSX, KSE-100 loses over 1%

Karachi police issues precautionary measures as light rain disrupts flow of traffic

Youm-e-Istehsal: President Zardari, PM Shehbaz urge world to ensure justice in IIOJK

E-compliance for real-time integration: Taxpayers including those in 14 business categories will have to pay heavy cost

Continuous supply of 150MMCFD RLNG to KE: SNGPL urges PPL to explore possibility

Discos slammed for issuing inflated bills

10-member task force on FBR digitalisation formed

2nd phase of CPEC: PM says fast-paced work in progress

President for resolution of IPP issue thru consensus

Read more stories