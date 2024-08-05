ICCI delegation visits IMCB campus

ISLAMABAD: Director Colleges Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) and Principal Islamabad Model College for Boys (IMCB) I-8/3 campus Professor Shahid Mehmood Abbasi has said that the renovation projects initiated at the college are aimed at improving the educational standards by equipping the students with modernised education.

He shared these views while hosting a delegation of the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) that paid a visit to the IMCB I-8/3 campus.

Prof Abbasi briefed the delegation on the renovation projects, which, he said, are carried out on the special instructions of Federal Secretary Education Mohyuddin Ahmed Wani.

The ICCI delegation was led by President ICCI Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawri.

College Management Committee members including Junaid Abbasi, Abdul Hameed Abbasi and Mateen Kakar were also present on the occasion.

The delegation visited the upgraded computer lab, library, infirmary, laboratories, smart classrooms and playground of the college, and appreciated the efforts of the school administration to improve education standards.

Bakhtawri pledged his support for the IMCB I-8/3 campus through different measures including organising monthly medical camps and sports competitions in collaboration with FDE and ICCI.

Professor Abbasi extended his gratitude to the visiting delegates for their interest in and support to the educational projects.

