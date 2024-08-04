AGL 23.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AIRLINK 107.45 Increased By ▲ 2.85 (2.72%)
BOP 5.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.58%)
CNERGY 3.99 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (14.99%)
DCL 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.6%)
DFML 42.13 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (1.98%)
DGKC 83.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-1.99%)
FCCL 21.00 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.72%)
FFBL 43.30 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.17%)
FFL 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
HUBC 149.25 Increased By ▲ 2.95 (2.02%)
HUMNL 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.99%)
KEL 4.18 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.96%)
KOSM 4.46 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (8.52%)
MLCF 34.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.37%)
NBP 48.00 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.8%)
OGDC 130.40 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (0.93%)
PAEL 26.75 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (3.68%)
PIBTL 5.76 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.7%)
PPL 112.30 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (1.01%)
PRL 23.94 Increased By ▲ 2.23 (10.27%)
PTC 12.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.41%)
SEARL 58.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.05%)
TELE 7.07 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
TOMCL 44.74 Increased By ▲ 3.55 (8.62%)
TPLP 8.52 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (9.94%)
TREET 15.38 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (3.08%)
TRG 54.20 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.95%)
UNITY 30.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.2%)
WTL 1.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 8,317 Increased By 90.2 (1.1%)
BR30 25,912 Increased By 432.3 (1.7%)
KSE100 78,226 Increased By 485.7 (0.62%)
KSE30 25,231 Increased By 185.5 (0.74%)
Aug 04, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-08-04

LHC underscores need for timely submission of probe reports

Recorder Report Published 04 Aug, 2024 02:47am

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court observed that the late submission of investigation reports epitomises the adage ‘justice delayed is justice denied’ and directed the divisional superintendents of police (Investigation) to supervise and ensure the timely submission of investigation reports.

The court also directed the concerned prosecutors to refer the matter of the delinquent investigating officers to the relevant superintendent of police for legal proceedings. In case of supervisory lapses, the concerned superintendent of police shall be held accountable, the court warned.

The court passed this order in a petition of Rahat Abbas and others seeking their release in a case registered against them under Anti-Terrorism Act. The court dismissed the petition as withdrawn and asked the concerned court to expedite the trial proceedings. The court observed that delayed submission of investigation reports flagrantly breaches Article 10-A of the Constitution, undermines the right of fair trial and such delay also weakens the public trust in the judicial system, the court added.

The court asked the investigating officers, prosecutors, district and sessions judges, area magistrates, criminal justice coordination committees, and jail superintendents to adhere strictly to the principles enunciated in the Hakeem Mumtaz supra case. The court also directed the Director General of the Directorate of District Judiciary to re-circulate the instructions for strict compliance already issued by him through a letter on July 26, 2021.

The court observed that the rationale behind routing the investigation report through a prosecutor is to engage him at a very early stage, allowing him to assess the investigation report and also render his expert opinion. The court directed the Secretary Public Prosecution Department and the Prosecutor General Punjab to address the issue promptly and submit a report for review of the court. The court also directed the Secretary Public Prosecution Department to address the inefficacy and poor performance of the Punjab Criminal Prosecution Service Inspectorate for effective internal accountability of delinquents.

The court observed that the Criminal Justice Coordination Committee (CJCC) carries a significant statutory duty to monitor the overall working of the criminal justice system and directed to prioritize the issue of timely submission of investigation reports in its every meeting.

The court also ordered that every superintendent of prison shall present a report to the trial courts regarding the prisoners incarcerated without submission of the investigation reports.

The court also asked the Inspector General (Prisons) Punjab, to ensure that every superintendent of prison performs his duties in strict accordance with the Prisons Act, 1894, and Pakistan Prisons Rules, 1978.

The court observed that it was high time that magistrates recognized their duty and directed all area magistrates to refer the matter of a delinquent investigating officer to his supervisory officer for appropriate action.

Achieving timely submission of investigation reports requires an effective supervisory regime and accountability at all levels, the court concluded and directed the registrar to refer the court order to all the concerned for strict compliance.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

LHC

Comments

200 characters

LHC underscores need for timely submission of probe reports

Companies Act, other administered legislation: Five HCs designated as special courts to try cases

Maersk intends to invest $2bn for business expansion: minister

Govt mulling raising GST on tractors to 14pc

Ogra urged to conduct probe: OCAC concerned at discounted sale of imported oil by OMC

Pakistan supports Iranian call for OIC extraordinary moot

Imran Khan says will talk to those who wield ‘real power’

0.2m solar kits to be distributed in Sindh

Dissenting notes: Two SC judges say majority’s order made ‘a new parliamentary party’

CCP grants approval: Lucky Core acquiring certain assets of Pfizer

Deductions, tax credits to salaried class, pensioners: FTO directs FBR, AGPR and AG Sindh to allow adjustment

Read more stories