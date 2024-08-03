High-level transfers, postings in army

ISLAMABAD: In a series of strategic moves, several high-ranking officers in the Pakistan army have reported been assigned to new key positions and roles, enhancing the operational structure and effectiveness of the military.

Major General Haroon Hameed and Maj Gen Kamran Tabrez have been appointed at the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), who will work under Director General ISPR Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif. This reorganisation is reportedly driven by the increasingly complex information environment in Pakistan, with the ISPR expanding its scope to address new challenges and explore different operational methods.

Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif will continue as the ISPR Director General, supported by two major generals (DG A, DG B) who will help tackle threats posed by disruptive elements.

The reorganisation reflects the need to adapt to evolving challenges in the information domain, with new positions created to address these emerging needs.

Additionally, Major General Anjum Riaz has been appointed as Inspector General of Frontier Corps (IG FC) Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa North, while Major General Noor Wali will serve as the Director General of the Military Research Centre at the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).

Major General Adil Rahmani has been appointed as Director General of Sports and Fitness, and Major General Jawad will take on the role of General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the Special Services Group (SSG).

