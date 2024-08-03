AGL 23.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
Rally at Minar-e-Pakistan: LHC disposes of PTI leader’s plea

Recorder Report Published 03 Aug, 2024 06:46am

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Friday disposed of a petition of PTI-Lahore vice president seeking permission to hold a rally at Minar-e-Pakistan and advised him to challenge separately the deputy commissioner's decision denying permission.

Earlier, a law officer informed the court that the Deputy Commissioner (DC) denied permission to PTI to hold a public rally due to security reasons.

He also submitted a report on behalf of the DC and said the DC had also denied permission for rallies to the Istehkam Pakistan Party and the PPP.

The law officer asked the court to dismiss the petition.

The petitioner’s counsel contended that the PTI was also denied permission for a rally in Islamabad on the same pretext.

The petitioner had contended that holding rallies was the right of every political party, but the PTI was being deprived of this fundamental right.

The petitioner assured the court that the rally would be peaceful.

LHC Lahore High Court PTI Minar e Pakistan PTI rally

