AGL 23.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AIRLINK 107.45 Increased By ▲ 2.85 (2.72%)
BOP 5.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.58%)
CNERGY 3.99 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (14.99%)
DCL 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.6%)
DFML 42.13 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (1.98%)
DGKC 83.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-1.99%)
FCCL 21.00 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.72%)
FFBL 43.30 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.17%)
FFL 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
HUBC 149.25 Increased By ▲ 2.95 (2.02%)
HUMNL 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.99%)
KEL 4.18 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.96%)
KOSM 4.46 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (8.52%)
MLCF 34.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.37%)
NBP 48.00 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.8%)
OGDC 130.40 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (0.93%)
PAEL 26.75 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (3.68%)
PIBTL 5.76 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.7%)
PPL 112.30 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (1.01%)
PRL 23.94 Increased By ▲ 2.23 (10.27%)
PTC 12.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.41%)
SEARL 58.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.05%)
TELE 7.07 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
TOMCL 44.74 Increased By ▲ 3.55 (8.62%)
TPLP 8.52 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (9.94%)
TREET 15.38 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (3.08%)
TRG 54.20 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.95%)
UNITY 30.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.2%)
WTL 1.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 8,317 Increased By 90.2 (1.1%)
BR30 25,912 Increased By 432.3 (1.7%)
KSE100 78,226 Increased By 485.7 (0.62%)
KSE30 25,231 Increased By 185.5 (0.74%)
Aug 03, 2024
Markets Print 2024-08-03

Gas shutdown on 4th

Press Release Published 03 Aug, 2024 06:46am

KARACHI: As a customer centric organization, Sui Southern Gas Company continuously strives to improve its facilities through various development projects by providing better services to its customers in meeting their gas related needs.

SSGC yet again endeavours to improve gas pressure for industrial, commercial and domestic consumers of Karachi by laying a 20” diameter, 12.5km long transmission pipeline that will be connected to the system on coming Sunday.

For connecting the pipeline to the main system, gas supplies will remain closed in some areas for 12 hours from 08:00 am to 08:00 pm on Sunday, August 4, 2024. Subsequently, gas supplies to Korangi Sectors 21, 28, 29, 36-B, 36-G and 37-A, Hashim Goth, Mansehra Colony, Allahabad Goth and surrounding areas (including industrial and domestic) will remain suspended.

SSGC’s technical team will strive to restore the gas supplies as soon as possible. Customers are requested to make alternative arrangements during this temporary shutdown. SSGC regrets the inconvenience in this regards.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

GAS SSGC gas supply Gas shutdown SSGC customers

