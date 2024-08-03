Gas shutdown on 4th

KARACHI: As a customer centric organization, Sui Southern Gas Company continuously strives to improve its facilities through various development projects by providing better services to its customers in meeting their gas related needs.

SSGC yet again endeavours to improve gas pressure for industrial, commercial and domestic consumers of Karachi by laying a 20” diameter, 12.5km long transmission pipeline that will be connected to the system on coming Sunday.

For connecting the pipeline to the main system, gas supplies will remain closed in some areas for 12 hours from 08:00 am to 08:00 pm on Sunday, August 4, 2024. Subsequently, gas supplies to Korangi Sectors 21, 28, 29, 36-B, 36-G and 37-A, Hashim Goth, Mansehra Colony, Allahabad Goth and surrounding areas (including industrial and domestic) will remain suspended.

SSGC’s technical team will strive to restore the gas supplies as soon as possible. Customers are requested to make alternative arrangements during this temporary shutdown. SSGC regrets the inconvenience in this regards.

