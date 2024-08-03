AGL 23.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
‘Ban on X will be removed after framing of rules’

Recorder Report Published 03 Aug, 2024 06:46am

LAHORE: Provincial Information Minister Azma Bokhari has said that they are not against social media but we are talking about rules and regulations and if the rules and regulations are made, the ban on X will be removed.

“Today I am very happy and satisfied that the worthy Chief Justice raised very important questions regarding a social media forum about which the FIA had no answers,” Azma said while talking to the media on Friday.

Azma Bokhari said that the PTI founder is mentally disturbed in jail. On the one hand, they are saying that the army should appoint its representative and on the other hand, they are saying that Mohsin Naqvi is the representative of the army, she added.

She said that no wish of the PTI founder will be fulfilled and no one is willing to fulfil his wish. There is no restriction on day dreaming. The Founder PTI should apologize first, let him first admit that they have done all this and he has made a mistake, she said.

Answering a question relating to social media rules, the minister replied that many countries have laws governing social media. In every country laws are made to solve the problems and freedom of expression is abused. There are distorted traditions in our society, she added.

She said that social media accounts are regulated all over the world. Digital terrorism is carried out through social media accounts all accounts must be governed by the rules and regulations, she said.

Azma Bokhari said that the solar programme will be provided to those customers using between 100 to 200 units and will also give solar panels to those customers using between 200 to 500 units. We are deeply concerned about the financial distress and mental discomfort of the people, Nawaz Sharif got the people of Pakistan rid of the IMF which has offered stringent conditions for Pakistan which we are suffering, she said.

