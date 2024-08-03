AGL 23.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
Islamabad-based diplomats briefed on IIOJK situation

Recorder Report Published 03 Aug, 2024 06:46am

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Secretary Muhammad Syrus Sajjad Qazi on Friday briefed Islamabad-based diplomats on the situation in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir ahead of the 5th anniversary of a dark day in the history of Jammu and Kashmir.

According to a statement of the Foreign Office, in his briefing to foreign diplomats the foreign secretary underscored the grave consequences of India’s actions of 5 August 2019 from the perspective of international law, human rights, and peace and security.

Earlier, Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch told her weekly media briefing on Thursday that Monday next week will be the 5th anniversary of a dark day In the history of Jammu and Kashmir.

On 5th August 2019, India took illegal and unilateral actions in IIOJK to undermine the rights of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

She said that these acts and subsequent steps taken by the Indian occupation forces were driven by a sinister plan to convert Kashmiris into a disempowered minority in their own land; and to alter the demographic structure of the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) in violation of international law and relevant UN Security Council resolutions on the Jammu and Kashmir dispute.

“We urge India to reverse the illegal and unilateral actions taken since 5th August 2019. India should take necessary steps to create an environment conducive to peaceful resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with the relevant Security Council resolutions and the wishes of the Kashmiri people,” she said.

Baloch added that Pakistan will continue to extend political, diplomatic and moral support to the Kashmiri brothers and sisters for a just and peaceful settlement of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with the UN Security Council Resolutions.

