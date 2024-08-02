AGL 23.99 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.38%)
Lahore hit by another record-breaking spell of rains

Hamid Waleed Published August 2, 2024 Updated August 2, 2024 07:40am

LAHORE: The city of Lahore witnessed another record-breaking spell of monsoon showers on Thursday, recording 350 millimetres of rain in just three hours to surpass a 44-year-old record.

Heavy downpour flooded streets, homes, and low-lying areas while disrupting electricity feeders massively across the city.

The highest rainfall was recorded at Lahore Airport with 337 millimetres, followed by Pani Wala Talab at 203 millimetres, Lakshmi Chowk at 191 millimetres, Upper Mall at 182 millimetres, Mughalpura at 173 millimetres, Tajpura at 180 millimetres, Nishtar Town at 227 millimetres, and Chowk Nakhuda at 163 millimetres.

This is the second heavy rainfall of this monsoon season, with more than 300 mm being recorded. Tajpura had previously recorded 315 mm. In response, the Commissioner Lahore has declared a rain emergency and announced holidays for offices and schools to prevent damage. Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz has ordered the early drainage of water in Lahore and other affected cities. An alert has been issued to the relevant departments, and administrative officers and workers have been instructed to stay in the field.

A girl was reported dead while another five citizens received injuries in two separate incidents of roof collapse. Meanwhile, hospitals were inundated with rainy water causing immense problems for patients and their attendants.

It may be noted that Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) had reported a day earlier that strong monsoon currents from the Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal are likely to bring torrential rains to upper parts of the country from August 1 to 6, with intermittent breaks.

Lahore’s rainfall led to significant flooding in areas such as Mall Road, Ferozepur Road, Model Town, Faisal Town, Lakshmi Chowk, and Anarkali. In Tajpura, rainwater entered homes, while the Services Hospital faced flooding, creating challenges for patients and medical staff.

National Highways and Motorway Police (NH&MP) spokesperson said intermittent rain is continuing at most places on the national highways. He said that rainfall was recorded from Motorway M2 till Pindi Bhattian, Sheikhupura, Kala Shah Kaku and Thokar Niaz Baig, while Manga Mandi, Patuki, Renala Khurd and Okara were also drenched in rainwater. Meanwhile, Motorway M3 from Faizpur to Nankana Sahib also received heavy rain.

Lahore heavy rains Lahore rains record breaking spell of rains

