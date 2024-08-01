Terrorism case: ATC hands over Raoof Hasan to CTD

ISLAMABAD: The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC), on Wednesday, handed over Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Secretary Information Raoof Hasan to the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) in a terrorism case.

The ATC judge, Tahir Abbas Supra, while announcing its reserved judgment, approved a two-day physical remand of Hasan and directed the CTD to conduct medical check-ups daily.

Hasan’s counsel, Ali Bukhari, appeared before the court.

At the start of the hearing, the CTD requested the court to grant a five-day physical remand to investigate him.

Bukhari asked when the CTD arrested his client in the terrorism case.

The prosecutor replied that Hasan was made part of the investigation yesterday and arrested him today.

The judge said that it has written in the supplementary report dated July 30 that he has been made part of the investigation in the premises of the district court.

Bukhari told the court that his client had been in the custody of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) during the last eight days.

Hasan is not nominated in the terrorism case, he said, adding that his client has been arrested based on a statement of the accused.

He said that an allegation has been levelled against his client that he has allegedly given Rs300,000 to Ahmed Waqas Janjua earlier arrested by the CTD for “spreading terror”.

There is no need for a physical remand for the recovery of money, he said, adding that Hasan’s mobile phone and laptop are already in the custody of FIA due to which he was sent on judicial remand in another case.

The judge asked the prosecutor on which grounds you wanted to obtain Hasan’s judicial remand.

The prosecutor replied that the physical remand is required to reach the people who had given explosives to the main accused.

The court after hearing arguments reserved its verdict.

Later, while announcing its reserved judgment it approved a two-day physical remand of Hasan.

Meanwhile, owing to the absence of the prosecutor, a special court established under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA), 2016, on Wednesday, adjourned the hearing of the post-arrest bail plea of Raoof Hasan and others in a case registered against them regarding allegedly spreading anti-state propaganda.

Judicial Magistrate Muhammad Shabbir Bhatti, while hearing the case, adjourned the hearing of Hasan and other post-arrest bail applications till today (Thursday) due to the absence of the Investigation Officer (IO) of the case and prosecutor.

Ali Zafer, Hasan’s counsel appeared before the court and argued that the FIA registered the case against Hasan and others under sections 9, 10 and 11 of PECA which is related to aiding a terrorist organisation and conducting cyber-attacks on the internet.

There is a huge difference between the case and the PECA act, he said.

He said that Hasan is 75 years old cancer patient; therefore, he can be granted bail on medical grounds. He has never seen such kind of case in history for the first time.

Three accused have already been granted bail in this case, he said.

Zafer said that under the Federal Investigation Agency Act, 1974 before search and arrest, inquiry is mandatory but such a way is not adopted in Hasan case.

The mobile phone and laptop of his client are already in the custody of FIA, he said.

The court took a short break till the arrival of the prosecutor and IO of the case.

The prosecutor and IO did not appear before the court after it resumed hearing following the break.

The court informed the defence counsel that the prosecutor and IO will not be available today (Thursday); therefore, the case will be heard on Friday.

However, defence counsel Ali Bukhari requested to fix the case for a hearing today (Thursday) as Hasan has arrived.

The court approved Bukhari’s request and adjourned the hearing of the case till today (Thursday).

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024