Pak PWD dissolution: Govt decides to hand over ongoing projects to provinces

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has decided to hand over ongoing projects of provincial nature to concerned provincial departments for further execution, well-informed sources told Business Recorder.

The decision was taken at a recent review meeting presided over by the Prime Minister, Shehbaz Sharif, in the backdrop of Pak PWD, which the government has already dissolved.

According to sources, Ministry of Economic Affairs, Ministry of Housing and Works, Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives and Power Division have been tasked that remaining 78 projects of federal nature shall be handed over to the relevant ministries and other executing agencies depending upon the nature of the project and capacity of the relevant ministry/executing agency on case-to-case basis.

In this regard, a committee was constituted with Minister for Economic Affairs as Convener, Secretary PD&SI, Secretary Housing and Works and Secretary Power as members.

Another Committee has also been constituted under the chairmanship of Minister for Law and Justice with Secretary Housing and Works, Secretary Law and Justice, Secretary Establishment Division and Secretary Finance as members for preparing tangible action plan/legal instrument and provisions of mandatory separation from service through golden handshake/voluntary separation scheme especially to all technical staff (officers and officials) of Pak-PWD.

Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Housing and Works and Establishment Division have been tasked to assess the financial implications of Golden Handshake/Voluntary Sepa-ration Scheme (VSS) to assess the financial implications of Golden Handshake/VSS of Pak PWD staff and prepare its financial proposal.

The sources said, other non-technical staff/mainte-nance staff shall be adjusted in different Ministries/ Agencies according to their requirements already submitted to Establishment Division.

According to the plan, regular technical staff to be offered compensation package ( Golden Handshake/ VSS in the following categories; (i) employees having more than 20 years’ service @ 150 per cent or @ 200 per cent pension per month till age superannuation); (ii) employees having 10-20 years service (lump sum $0.25 or @ 0.50 of basic salary for number of months served/remaining months of service; and (iii) employees having less than 10 years service (lump sum @ 0.25 or @ 0.50 of basic salary for number of months served/ remaining months of service.

Regular Non-Technical staff to be placed on Surplus Pool and their subsequent adjustment in other Federal Government entities as per Section I l -A of Civil Servants Act, 1973 and operational guidelines whereas maintenance staff to be transferred by Ministry of Housing and Works to respective Ministries/ Divisions.

The Secretary, Ministry of Housing and Works has suggested that station wise approach may be adopted for maintenance staff currently posted at 224 enquiries across the country.

It was discussed that Islamabad based enquiries along-with staff for official and residential buildings (such as PMO, SCP, IHC, ECP, SBP etc) may be transferred to Capital Development Authority (CDA) as CDA is already providing maintenance services to various offices such as Federal Secretariat and nearly half of residential units in Islamabad.

It was further suggested that enquiries for maintenance of residential units at Lahore, Karachi, Quetta and Peshawar may be transferred to Estate Office while rest of the enquires may be transferred to departments concerned.

