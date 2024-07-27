AGL 24.24 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (3.28%)
Pakistan

PM Shehbaz urges world to hold Israel accountable for ‘war crimes’

  • Premier strongly denounced ongoing Israeli atrocities in Khan Younis area of Palestine
BR Web Desk Published 27 Jul, 2024 02:29pm

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has urged the international community to hold Israel accountable for its war crimes and bring it to justice.

In a statement on Saturday, the prime minister strongly denounced the ongoing Israeli atrocities in Khan Younis area of Palestine, state-run Radio Pakistan reported.

Israel tells Gazans to temporarily vacate southern Khan Younis areas

PM Shehbaz voiced concerns over the displacement of over one hundred and fifty thousand Palestinians in Khan Younis.

He said the siege of Khan Younis has suspended the supply of food and other necessities of life to the area.

The prime minister said human tragedy is unfolding in Palestine as Israeli forces are committing grave crime of genocide of Palestinians.

He called on the international community, including the United Nations, to fulfill its responsibilities.

“Pakistan stands by their Palestinian brothers and sisters,” he said.

Shehbaz mentioned that Pakistan in its statement at the International Court of Justice, raised its voice on the Palestinians’ right to self-determination and the atrocities inflicted on the Palestinians by Israel.

Netanyahu meets Trump for talks seeking to ease tensions

He reiterated the demand that the recent decisions of the International Court of Justice regarding the situation in Palestine and the resolutions of the United Nations be implemented.

The prime minister informed that Pakistan has so far sent 1200 tons of humanitarian aid through six aircraft of Pakistan Air Force (PAF) and 1500 tons through three ships.

He said special arrangements have been made for Palestinian medical students in Pakistan’s medical colleges so that they can continue their education.

