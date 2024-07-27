AGL 24.24 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (3.28%)
AIRLINK 107.70 Increased By ▲ 1.59 (1.5%)
BOP 5.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.97%)
CNERGY 3.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.82%)
DCL 7.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-6.15%)
DFML 42.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.09 (-4.73%)
DGKC 88.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.34%)
FCCL 21.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 41.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.58%)
FFL 8.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.6%)
HUBC 148.75 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (0.64%)
HUMNL 10.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.07%)
KEL 4.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.38%)
KOSM 3.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-5.28%)
MLCF 36.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.55%)
NBP 47.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-3.14%)
OGDC 129.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-1.34%)
PAEL 25.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.77%)
PIBTL 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.83%)
PPL 113.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.79%)
PRL 22.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.33%)
PTC 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.18%)
SEARL 54.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.29%)
TELE 7.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.93%)
TOMCL 37.11 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.95%)
TPLP 7.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.39%)
TREET 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.9%)
TRG 55.54 Decreased By ▼ -1.16 (-2.05%)
UNITY 31.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.04%)
WTL 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.71%)
BR100 8,233 Decreased By -61.3 (-0.74%)
BR30 25,835 Decreased By -266.9 (-1.02%)
KSE100 78,030 Decreased By -439.8 (-0.56%)
KSE30 25,084 Decreased By -114.2 (-0.45%)
Jul 27, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Israel tells Gazans to temporarily vacate southern Khan Younis areas

Reuters Published July 27, 2024 Updated July 27, 2024 02:07pm

JERUSALEM: The Israeli military told Palestinians to temporarily evacuate southern neighborhoods of Gaza’s Khan Younis region so it could “forcefully operate” there, telling them to relocate to a humanitarian area in Al-Mawasi, a statement from the military said on Saturday.

The fighting, more than nine months since the start of Israel’s invasion of Gaza, underlined the difficulty the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) facing in its so-called war against Hamas in Gaza.

On Friday, the military claimed troops battled Palestinian fighters in Khan Younis, a city in the south of the enclave, and destroyed tunnels and other infrastructure, as they sought to suppress small fighter units that have continued to hit troops with mortar fire.

Dozens killed as Israel attacks Khan Yunis

More than 39,000 Palestinians, mostly civilians including children and women, have been killed by Israeli strikes in the enclave, according to Gaza health authorities.

Israeli officials claim some 14,000 fighters from Hamas and Islamic Jihad have been killed or taken prisoner, out of a force they estimated to number more than 25,000 at the start of Israeli aggression in Gaza.

The military said on Saturday its calls to evacuate were communicated to the population via several mediums in order to mitigate danger to civilians.

UN and humanitarian officials accuse Israel of using disproportionate force in the war, which it denies.

Israel’s military blames Hamas for putting civilians in harms way, accusing it of operating within densely populated neighbourhoods, schools and hospitals as cover, something the group denies.

Israel Palestine MENA Gaza Palestinians Gaza Strip Israeli military Gaza ceasefire Israel Hamas war Israel Hamas conflict khan younis Gaza truce talks Gaza city of Rafah

Comments

200 characters

Israel tells Gazans to temporarily vacate southern Khan Younis areas

NA panel told: China, KSA likely to roll over $9bn loans

China briefed about govt-IMF engagements

Refinery project: Sinopec, Aramco not satisfied with PSO data

FBI confirms Trump hit by bullet in assassination attempt

Nepra tells KE: ‘Load-shedding only when necessary’

Reserved seats: PTI submits list of 67 women, 11 minority candidates

Celine Dion makes return to live stage in Paris opening ceremony

5-member JIT to probe PTI social media’s campaign

Gandapur says ‘won’t allow any operation’ in KP

Read more stories