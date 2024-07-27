Israel tells Gazans to temporarily vacate southern Khan Younis areas

JERUSALEM: The Israeli military told Palestinians to temporarily evacuate southern neighborhoods of Gaza’s Khan Younis region so it could “forcefully operate” there, telling them to relocate to a humanitarian area in Al-Mawasi, a statement from the military said on Saturday.

The fighting, more than nine months since the start of Israel’s invasion of Gaza, underlined the difficulty the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) facing in its so-called war against Hamas in Gaza.

On Friday, the military claimed troops battled Palestinian fighters in Khan Younis, a city in the south of the enclave, and destroyed tunnels and other infrastructure, as they sought to suppress small fighter units that have continued to hit troops with mortar fire.

Dozens killed as Israel attacks Khan Yunis

More than 39,000 Palestinians, mostly civilians including children and women, have been killed by Israeli strikes in the enclave, according to Gaza health authorities.

Israeli officials claim some 14,000 fighters from Hamas and Islamic Jihad have been killed or taken prisoner, out of a force they estimated to number more than 25,000 at the start of Israeli aggression in Gaza.

The military said on Saturday its calls to evacuate were communicated to the population via several mediums in order to mitigate danger to civilians.

UN and humanitarian officials accuse Israel of using disproportionate force in the war, which it denies.

Israel’s military blames Hamas for putting civilians in harms way, accusing it of operating within densely populated neighbourhoods, schools and hospitals as cover, something the group denies.