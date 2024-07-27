AGL 24.24 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (3.28%)
Pakistan

LHC disposes of Bushra’s plea

Recorder Report Published 27 Jul, 2024 06:16am

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Friday disposed of a petition of Bushra Bibi the jailed wife of former PTI chairman Imran Khan after the government filed a report of the cases or inquiries pending against her.

The court had sought details of the cases registered against the petitioner.

The report revealed that the petitioner faces a dozen FIRs registered by the police and one case by the anti corruption establishment. It said no inquiry was pending with the FIA cybercrime wing against the petitioner.

The petitioner’s counsel stated that the government did not provide correct information as previously there were a total of eleven cases against his client.

The court observed that the required details had been submitted by the government and now the petitioner should approach the relevant forums and disposed of the petition.

Bushra Bibi contended in her petition that she is a housewife, having no involvement in political matters.

She said despite her lack of involvement in political affairs, cases have been registered against her on political grounds.

The petitioner said cases have been initiated against her, but no information was being provided about them.

The petitioner therefore asked the court to direct the respondents to provide the details of the initiated inquiries and FIRs against her and restraint them from arresting in any new case or inquiry.

