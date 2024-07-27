Rally in F-9 Park: IHC asks administration to decide PTI’s application

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC), Friday, directed the administration of the federal capital to decide Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)’s application for holding a protest on Monday in F-9 Park or any other viable venue at a time to be mutually decided by the parties.

A single bench of Justice Saman Rafat Imtiaz heard the PTI’s petition moved through its president Islamabad chapter AamerMasood Mughal and disposed of the matter.

Justice Saman, in his written judgment, stated that this court has utmost confidence that the respondents are fully competent and capable of maintaining law and order and of dealing with any persons or party who threaten to disturb the same swiftly and expeditiously.

She noted, “In any event since holding the protest today (Friday) is no longer practically possible, the instant petition may be treated as a fresh application pending before the Respondent No4 for the purpose of holding a protest on 29-7-2024 in the F-9 Park (or any other viable venue at a time to be mutually decided by the parties) which shall be decided by way of a speaking order strictly in accordance with the law.”

The PTI moved the instant petition through Shoaib Shaheen seeking direction to the ICT administration to allow it to organise/hold peaceful protest on 26-7-2024. The petitioner also sought direction to the respondents not to harass its workers and leadership and to facilitate it in ensuring the safety of the participants of the peaceful protest and desist from creating obstacles in holding of the event in smooth manner.

During the hearing, the counsel for the petitioner submitted that Article 16 of the Constitution of Pakistan unequivocally confers the right to assemble peacefully subject to any reasonable restrictions imposed by the law as such holding a peaceful protest is the petitioner’s fundamental right which cannot be obstructed by the respondents.

He further submitted that the petitioner has expressed its willingness to furnish an undertaking to the authorities that the workers and management shall remain peaceful and shall abide by the orders and instructions of the authority.

At the outset, the state counsel submitted a report on behalf of deputy commissioner, Islamabad. The Advocate General submitted that Section 144, CrPC has been imposed in the entire district of Islamabad as per notification dated 18-7-2024 for a period of two months. He also submitted that another political party also applied for permission to hold a sit-in in the ICT but was refused on the same grounds.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024