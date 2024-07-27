Heavy rain in Lahore inundates low-lying areas

LAHORE: The provincial capital received heavy rain in the wee hours of Friday, which inundated low-lying areas and disrupted the power supply.

The rainfall, which varied from light to heavy across different areas, provided much-needed relief from the heat and humidity. The rain was reported in different parts of the city, including Shimla Pahari, Lakshmi Chowk, Qartaba Chowk, Davis Road, Jail Road, Airport, Gulberg, Upper Mall, Mughalpura, Tajpura, Baghbanpura, Garhi Shahu, Nishtar Town, Pani Wala Talab, Gulshan Ravi, Sanda, and Allama Iqbal Town, Samanabad, Johar Town and several other localities.

However, the heavy downpour in several parts of the city flooded the low-lying areas as well as roads, posing challenges to residents and motorists. It also disrupted electricity in parts of Lahore as dozens of feeders of the Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) tripped, plunging most parts of the city into darkness.

Following the late-night rain, the Lahore district administration, along with the Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Lahore officials, were seen actively working to manage the water drainage. WASA’s Managing Director Ghufran Ahmed, along with the drainage operation team, visited various areas to oversee the operations. Moreover, Deputy Commissioner Rafia Haider also monitored the drainage efforts continuously. Utilizing heavy machinery, the WASA managed to clear the main roads across the city.

According to the WASA, Lakshmi Chowk recorded the highest rainfall at 95 mm, followed by Gulberg with 65 mm, and Upper Mall with 50 mm. Other significant recordings included 66 mm in Mughalpura, 46 mm in Tajpura and 62 mm in Nishtar Town. The meteorological department has predicted more rain in the next 24 hours.

