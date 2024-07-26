Sri Lanka shares inch down ahead of presidential election

BENGALURU: Sri Lankan shares edged lower on Friday, dragged by losses in energy and real estate stocks.

The CSE All Share index settled down 0.06% at 10,619.60, falling for four straight sessions.

Sri Lanka will vote on Sept. 21 to elect a new president, a government notice said on Friday, a crucial contest expected to determine the future of reforms in the island nation.

SMB Finance PLC and Blue Diamonds Jewellery Worldwide PLC were the top percentage losers on the CSE All Share, falling 33.3% and 25%, respectively.

Trading volume on the CSE All Share index rose to 31.4 million shares from 20.2 million in the previous session.

The equity market’s turnover rose to 575.5 million rupees ($1.9 million) from 503.2 million rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

Foreign investors were net sellers, offloading stocks worth 50.8 million rupees, while domestic investors were net buyers, purchasing shares worth 568.9 million rupees, the data showed.