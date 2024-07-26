AGL 24.24 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (3.28%)
AIRLINK 107.70 Increased By ▲ 1.59 (1.5%)
BOP 5.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.97%)
CNERGY 3.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.82%)
DCL 7.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-6.15%)
DFML 42.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.09 (-4.73%)
DGKC 88.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.34%)
FCCL 21.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 41.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.58%)
FFL 8.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.6%)
HUBC 148.75 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (0.64%)
HUMNL 10.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.07%)
KEL 4.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.38%)
KOSM 3.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-5.28%)
MLCF 36.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.55%)
NBP 47.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-3.14%)
OGDC 129.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-1.34%)
PAEL 25.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.77%)
PIBTL 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.83%)
PPL 113.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.79%)
PRL 22.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.33%)
PTC 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.18%)
SEARL 54.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.29%)
TELE 7.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.93%)
TOMCL 37.11 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.95%)
TPLP 7.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.39%)
TREET 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.9%)
TRG 55.54 Decreased By ▼ -1.16 (-2.05%)
UNITY 31.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.04%)
WTL 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.71%)
BR100 8,248 Decreased By -46.7 (-0.56%)
BR30 25,878 Decreased By -223.8 (-0.86%)
KSE100 78,030 Decreased By -439.8 (-0.56%)
KSE30 25,084 Decreased By -114.2 (-0.45%)
Jul 26, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Sri Lanka shares inch down ahead of presidential election

  • CSE All Share index settled down 0.06% at 10,619.60
Reuters Published 26 Jul, 2024 07:06pm

BENGALURU: Sri Lankan shares edged lower on Friday, dragged by losses in energy and real estate stocks.

The CSE All Share index settled down 0.06% at 10,619.60, falling for four straight sessions.

Sri Lanka will vote on Sept. 21 to elect a new president, a government notice said on Friday, a crucial contest expected to determine the future of reforms in the island nation.

SMB Finance PLC and Blue Diamonds Jewellery Worldwide PLC were the top percentage losers on the CSE All Share, falling 33.3% and 25%, respectively.

Sri Lanka shares end lower

Trading volume on the CSE All Share index rose to 31.4 million shares from 20.2 million in the previous session.

The equity market’s turnover rose to 575.5 million rupees ($1.9 million) from 503.2 million rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

Foreign investors were net sellers, offloading stocks worth 50.8 million rupees, while domestic investors were net buyers, purchasing shares worth 568.9 million rupees, the data showed.

Sri Lankan shares CSE All Share Index CSE Sri Lankan stocks

Comments

200 characters

Sri Lanka shares inch down ahead of presidential election

SBP widely seen cutting key policy rate on Monday

China’s central bank governor meets Pakistan finance minister in Beijing

PTI postpones Friday’s Islamabad protest

KSE-100 sheds 440 points as selling pressure persists

Rupee marginally up against US dollar

No loss of life as fire doused at Karachi’s Kashif Center

Police detains 17 people in firing case after Bugti clan clash in DHA

Oil set for third weekly decline, pressured by Gaza ceasefire hopes

SNGPL posts Rs10.6bn in profit in FY23, largely flat year-on-year

Joe Biden told Netanyahu to ‘finalize’ Gaza deal: White House

Read more stories