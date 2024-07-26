FO says wants closer ties with US but not at the cost of strategic partnership with China

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Office on Thursday declined to comment on the US State Department’s allocation of $101 million assistance and also made it clear that Pakistan wants close relationship with the US but not at the cost of its all-weather strategic partnership with China.

Responding to media queries during her weekly news briefing, Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said that they have noted the US congressional body’s debate on Pakistan.

She said that it is important that such debates contribute to positive dynamics in the bilateral ties between the two countries.

Pakistan rejects US’ ‘politically motivated’ move

“We have noted the hearing of the congressional body…It is an internal debate between the US Congress and the Administration,” she said, adding that Pakistan values its close relationship with the US and believes in constructive engagement.

She added that Pakistan would like to develop this relationship on the basis of sovereign equality, mutual respect and non-interference in each other’s domestic affairs.

“We also believe that the deliberation of the legislative bodies should contribute to promoting positive dynamics in bilateral ties and should be based on mutual respect and understanding,” she added.

On budgetary allocation of $101 million for Pakistan, she said that they have noted the recent statement made by Assistant Secretary of State Donald Lu to the House of Representatives Foreign Affairs Committee. “We believe that this an internal debate between the US Congress and the Administration. We do not comment on the State Department’s budgetary proposals,” she remarked.

Traditionally, she added that such allocations are made to support the civil societies in the areas of strategic priorities for the US government.

Responding as to whether this assistance will be linked with Pakistan balancing its ties with China, she said that Pakistan has said on several occasions that it does not believe in zero-sum relationships.

“For us relations with the US and China are important. We don’t believe in situations where relationship with one country can be sacrificed at the altar of relations with another country. China is an all-weather strategic partner of Pakistan and we will continue to strengthen this relationship for moving forward,” she added.

To a question whether Pakistan will allow US Ambassador Donald Blome to hold a meeting with PTI founding chairman Imran Khan at the jail, Baloch said that she has not seen the statement of the US ambassador, adding that any such request will be determined on the basis of Pakistani laws and the decisions by the country’s courts.

Responding to another query about a debate in an event in the UK Parliament in which the speakers demanded that former premier Imran Khan should be set free, Baloch said that they have taken note of the debate during a private event organised by a political party and participated by some British MPs.

“We believe that such parliamentary debates should contribute positively for bilateral relations…It is important that members of legislative bodies contribute for promoting positive dynamics in bilateral ties and contribute to developing mutual understanding and mutual respect,” she added.

In response to a question about the cross border movement between Pakistan and Afghanistan, she explained that the one document regime remains in place and no foreigner can come to Pakistan without having valid passport and visa.

In response to a query about the claims made by Bangladeshi foreign minister that Pakistani diaspora was involved in protests in the US, Baloch said that they have no reports to confirm the veracity of these claims.

“As a matter of principle, we follow the policy of non-interference in other country’s domestic affairs,” she said.

About the arrest of an al-Qaeda operative Aminul Haq in Pakistan, she confirmed that Pakistani authorities had arrested the al-Qaeda operative in March 2024 while crossing the border into Pakistan from Afghanistan and it was conveyed to the US accordingly.

About the police assault incident at Manchester airport involving a Pakistani British family, she said that they have seen the “disturbing” incident and the excessive use of force by police officials.

She said that Pakistani consulate is in contact with community members and local authorities in this regard.

Talking about the unification of various Palestinian political groups, she said that Pakistan welcomes the “Declaration of Unity” by the Palestinian political factions in Beijing.

“We recognise and commend China’s role in bringing the factions together for meaningful negotiations,” she said.

She added that unity among the Palestinian people is of paramount significance in view of the ongoing war crimes against the Palestinian people, particularly in Gaza, and the blatant disregard for international law by the Israeli occupation forces.

“Pakistan once again calls upon the international community to intervene immediately to bring an end to the ongoing illegal and incessant aggression in Gaza,” she said.

She also reiterated Pakistan’s support for the realisation of the inalienable right to self-determination of the Palestinian people, their right of return to Palestine and the establishment of an independent state of Palestine with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital.

The spokesperson also confirmed that at the invitation of the Speaker of the Islamic Consultative Assembly of Iran, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will visit Tehran on 30 July 2024, to attend the inauguration ceremony of the President-elect of Iran, Dr Masoud Pezeshkian.

“The visit attests to the commitment by the two countries to strengthen leadership level engagement and bilateral cooperation,” she added.

