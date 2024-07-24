Bangladesh-A, Sri Lanka-A cricket teams to tour Pakistan

LAHORE: Pakistan Shaheens will play four additional four-day and six 50-over matches this year when Bangladesh-A and Sri Lanka-A cricket teams to visit Pakistan in August and November, respectively.

Following the second four-dayer against Bangladesh-A in Darwin (Australia), which will conclude on July 29, both Pakistan Shaheens and Bangladesh-A will go toe-to-toe in two four-dayer from August 10-13 and August 17-20 in Pakistan. The four-dayer will be followed by three 50-over matches on August 23, 25 and 27.

In November, Sri Lanka-A will visit Pakistan for five matches against Pakistan Shaheens. The four-dayer will be played from November 11-14 and 18-21, while the 50-over matches will be played on November 25, 27 and 29. Venues will be announced in due course.

Separately, Pakistan Emerging team will also defend their ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup title in October, while the Pakistan Under-19 team will feature in an Under-19 50-over Tri-Nation Tournament and ACC Asia Cup Under-19 in November/December. The ACC will announce details of the two tournaments in due course, a PCB spokesman said.

