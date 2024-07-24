AGL 22.94 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (4.13%)
AIRLINK 111.29 Increased By ▲ 6.49 (6.19%)
BOP 5.25 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.57%)
CNERGY 3.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.27%)
DCL 7.99 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.77%)
DFML 40.27 Increased By ▲ 3.87 (10.63%)
DGKC 88.00 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.09%)
FCCL 21.99 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
FFBL 42.20 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (3.03%)
FFL 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.16%)
HUBC 153.29 Increased By ▲ 3.04 (2.02%)
HUMNL 10.45 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.36%)
KEL 4.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.12%)
KOSM 3.85 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.58%)
MLCF 36.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.27%)
NBP 47.99 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.13%)
OGDC 131.80 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (1.62%)
PAEL 26.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.28%)
PIBTL 6.03 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.84%)
PPL 115.50 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (1.01%)
PRL 22.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 12.58 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.48%)
SEARL 55.69 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (2.75%)
TELE 7.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.41%)
TOMCL 37.00 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (3.06%)
TPLP 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.68%)
TREET 15.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.29%)
TRG 54.55 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1%)
UNITY 31.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.44%)
WTL 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.68%)
BR100 8,343 Increased By 52.7 (0.64%)
BR30 26,335 Increased By 323.4 (1.24%)
KSE100 78,987 Increased By 447.9 (0.57%)
KSE30 25,365 Increased By 156.8 (0.62%)
Sports Print 2024-07-24

Bangladesh-A, Sri Lanka-A cricket teams to tour Pakistan

Muhammad Saleem Published 24 Jul, 2024 05:38am

LAHORE: Pakistan Shaheens will play four additional four-day and six 50-over matches this year when Bangladesh-A and Sri Lanka-A cricket teams to visit Pakistan in August and November, respectively.

Following the second four-dayer against Bangladesh-A in Darwin (Australia), which will conclude on July 29, both Pakistan Shaheens and Bangladesh-A will go toe-to-toe in two four-dayer from August 10-13 and August 17-20 in Pakistan. The four-dayer will be followed by three 50-over matches on August 23, 25 and 27.

In November, Sri Lanka-A will visit Pakistan for five matches against Pakistan Shaheens. The four-dayer will be played from November 11-14 and 18-21, while the 50-over matches will be played on November 25, 27 and 29. Venues will be announced in due course.

Separately, Pakistan Emerging team will also defend their ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup title in October, while the Pakistan Under-19 team will feature in an Under-19 50-over Tri-Nation Tournament and ACC Asia Cup Under-19 in November/December. The ACC will announce details of the two tournaments in due course, a PCB spokesman said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Cricket Bangladesh SriLanka

