AGL 24.70 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.23%)
AIRLINK 108.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.47%)
BOP 5.30 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.19%)
CNERGY 3.76 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.45%)
DCL 7.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.75%)
DFML 44.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.68%)
DGKC 89.31 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.57%)
FCCL 22.32 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.5%)
FFBL 42.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.07%)
FFL 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.56%)
HUBC 151.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.4%)
HUMNL 10.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.48%)
KEL 4.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.67%)
KOSM 3.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
MLCF 36.85 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.68%)
NBP 48.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.53%)
OGDC 132.25 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.42%)
PAEL 26.45 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.53%)
PIBTL 6.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 116.10 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.56%)
PRL 23.20 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (2.34%)
PTC 12.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.8%)
SEARL 56.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.14%)
TELE 7.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TOMCL 37.71 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
TPLP 8.42 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.96%)
TREET 15.38 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.33%)
TRG 59.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.35%)
UNITY 32.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.59%)
WTL 1.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 8,432 Increased By 25.9 (0.31%)
BR30 26,494 Increased By 40.4 (0.15%)
KSE100 79,677 Increased By 280.4 (0.35%)
KSE30 25,575 Increased By 56.5 (0.22%)
Jul 25, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian shares drop as Axis Bank results weigh

Reuters Published 25 Jul, 2024 09:48am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

BENGALURU: Indian shares opened lower on Thursday after poor quarterly results by private lender Axis Bank added to already sour investor sentiment from the government’s tax hikes on equity investment gains and derivatives trading.

The NSE Nifty 50 fell 0.75% to 24,234.5 as of 9:21 a.m. IST, while the S&P BSE Sensex shed 0.74% to 79,544.08.

All the 13 major sectors logged losses. The broader, more domestically focussed small- and mid-caps lost about 1% each.

High weightage banks, financial services and private lenders lost 1%-1.25%. Axis Bank lost 5% after it reported a smaller-than-expected first-quarter profit. The stock was the top Nifty 50 loser.

The Nifty 50 is on course to log losses for fifth session, falling about 2.2% from record high levels, hit last week.

Three of those sessions have come after the union budget on Tuesday, in which the government hiked tax on long-term and short-term capital gains and derivatives trading.

Indian shares down after tax hike on equity investments

“While the increase in short-term capital gains tax is understandable given the need to curb excessive short-term speculation, the increase in LTCG (long-term capital gains) is regressive, especially the optics of it,” said Abhishek Goenka, founder and chief executive of treasury and wealth management firm IFA Global.

While the tax increase in LTCG may not dim the allure of equity as an asset class, it is a step backwards in terms of incentivising long-term investments, Goenka added.

Meanwhile, Asian peers were trading lower after the U.S. stocks fell overnight on weak earnings from major companies.

Infrastructure major Larsen and Toubro, which posted a quarterly profit beat on strong order execution, gained 1%.

Indian shares NSE Nifty 50 index S&P BSE Sensex Indian stocks

Comments

200 characters

Indian shares drop as Axis Bank results weigh

25pc tax slapped on imported mobile phones in CBU condition

Karachi Port: Leakage of Rs1.2trn duty must be plugged: PM

Deregulation of POL products’ prices: Petroleum Div to finalise framework today

126 countries: Cabinet approves online visa application system

Despite Rs2.5tr expected surplus profit from SBP: ‘Fiscal space’ continues to elude Pakistan

Further cut in key policy rate expected

Those who stole CCTV footage are real culprits: IK

CTO actions undermine taxation system’s integrity: ATIR

AGP finds Rs33bn discrepancies in tax receipts

Discos tariff: CPPA-G revises upward its positive adjustment request for June

Read more stories