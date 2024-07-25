AGL 24.69 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.19%)
AIRLINK 108.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.46%)
BOP 5.35 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.13%)
CNERGY 3.78 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (3%)
DCL 7.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.63%)
DFML 43.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.79%)
DGKC 89.52 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (0.81%)
FCCL 22.40 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.86%)
FFBL 42.35 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.17%)
FFL 8.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 151.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.14%)
HUMNL 10.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
KOSM 3.98 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.76%)
MLCF 36.89 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.79%)
NBP 49.31 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.31%)
OGDC 132.25 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.42%)
PAEL 26.48 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.65%)
PIBTL 6.09 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.33%)
PPL 116.10 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.56%)
PRL 23.18 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (2.25%)
PTC 12.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.4%)
SEARL 56.40 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.37%)
TELE 7.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TOMCL 37.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.24%)
TPLP 8.45 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.32%)
TREET 15.33 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 60.85 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (1.48%)
UNITY 32.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.74%)
WTL 1.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 8,436 Increased By 30.2 (0.36%)
BR30 26,557 Increased By 103.4 (0.39%)
KSE100 79,705 Increased By 308.4 (0.39%)
KSE30 25,603 Increased By 85.3 (0.33%)
Jul 25, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-07-25

Indian shares down after tax hike on equity investments

Reuters Published 25 Jul, 2024 06:35am

BENGALURU: Indian benchmarks fell on Wednesday, dragged by financials, with sentiment still sour a day after the government raised the tax on gains from equity investments.

The NSE Nifty 50 fell 0.27% to 24,413.5, while the S&P BSE Sensex settled 0.35% lower at 80,148.88.

The tax hike on long-term capital gains “certainly increases the hurdle for investors in financial assets and hence it is a sentimental negative,” said Harish Krishnan, co-chief investment officer and head of equity at Aditya Birla Sun Life Asset Management Company.

The blue-chips had slipped 1.6% in the previous session after the government hiked the tax rate on equity derivatives trades and on profit from equity investments. However, a jump in consumer stocks helped the indexes recover to end with relatively lower losses.

“The tax hikes have overshadowed the positives from the budget,” Krishnan added.

Six of the 13 major sectors logged losses, on the day.

Banks, financial services, private banks dropped 0.6%-1%.

Top private lenders HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and state-owned lender State Bank of India lost between 0.3% and 1.5%.

The drop in financials could be due to likely selling by foreign investors, who have higher ownership in the sector than other segments, according to two analysts.

Indian shares ICICI Bank S&P BSE Sensex HDFC Bank NSE Nifty 50

Comments

200 characters

Indian shares down after tax hike on equity investments

25pc tax slapped on imported mobile phones in CBU condition

Karachi Port: Leakage of Rs1.2trn duty must be plugged: PM

Deregulation of POL products’ prices: Petroleum Div to finalise framework today

126 countries: Cabinet approves online visa application system

Despite Rs2.5tr expected surplus profit from SBP: ‘Fiscal space’ continues to elude Pakistan

Further cut in key policy rate expected

Those who stole CCTV footage are real culprits: IK

CTO actions undermine taxation system’s integrity: ATIR

AGP finds Rs33bn discrepancies in tax receipts

Discos tariff: CPPA-G revises upward its positive adjustment request for June

Read more stories