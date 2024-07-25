BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day
- Important updates from July 24, 2024
Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.
Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:
- Cabinet meeting: PM Shehbaz slams PTI, but no ban so far
- Biden admin seeks $101mn aid for Pakistan to ‘strengthen democracy, fight terrorism’
- Positivity prevails at PSX, KSE-100 gains over 400 points
- Honda Atlas Cars’ profit-after-tax jumps 40% in Apr-Jun
- Lucky Core Industries to enhance soda ash plant capacity by 200,000 tons per annum
- Key ministers interact with authorities in China: Bond, loans and coal high on the critical agenda
- 25pc tax slapped on imported mobile phones in CBU condition
- Gold price per tola jumps Rs2,300 in Pakistan
