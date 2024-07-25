AGL 24.65 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.02%)
AIRLINK 108.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-0.62%)
BOP 5.30 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.19%)
CNERGY 3.77 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.72%)
DCL 7.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.75%)
DFML 43.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.77%)
DGKC 89.40 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.68%)
FCCL 22.30 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.41%)
FFBL 42.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.07%)
FFL 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.56%)
HUBC 151.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.25%)
HUMNL 10.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.48%)
KEL 4.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.67%)
KOSM 3.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
MLCF 36.81 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.57%)
NBP 49.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.12%)
OGDC 132.25 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.42%)
PAEL 26.44 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.49%)
PIBTL 6.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
PPL 116.30 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.74%)
PRL 23.13 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (2.03%)
PTC 12.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.8%)
SEARL 56.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.16%)
TELE 7.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TOMCL 37.70 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
TPLP 8.45 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.32%)
TREET 15.39 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.39%)
TRG 59.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.08%)
UNITY 32.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.28%)
WTL 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.85%)
BR100 8,432 Increased By 26 (0.31%)
BR30 26,484 Increased By 30.8 (0.12%)
KSE100 79,692 Increased By 295.4 (0.37%)
KSE30 25,580 Increased By 62.2 (0.24%)
BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from July 24, 2024
BR Web Desk Published 25 Jul, 2024 09:32am

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • Cabinet meeting: PM Shehbaz slams PTI, but no ban so far

Read here for details.

  • Biden admin seeks $101mn aid for Pakistan to ‘strengthen democracy, fight terrorism’

Read here for details.

  • Positivity prevails at PSX, KSE-100 gains over 400 points

Read here for details.

  • Honda Atlas Cars’ profit-after-tax jumps 40% in Apr-Jun

Read here for details.

  • Lucky Core Industries to enhance soda ash plant capacity by 200,000 tons per annum

Read here for details.

  • Key ministers interact with authorities in China: Bond, loans and coal high on the critical agenda

Read here for details.

  • 25pc tax slapped on imported mobile phones in CBU condition

Read here for details.

  • Gold price per tola jumps Rs2,300 in Pakistan

Read here for details.

