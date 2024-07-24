Gold price per tola jumps Rs2,300 in Pakistan

After registering a decrease in the previous session, gold prices in Pakistan registered gains on Wednesday in line with the increase in the international rate. In the local market, gold price per tola stood at Rs252,800 after a single-day increase of Rs2,300.

The 10-gram gold was sold at Rs216,735 after it registered an increase of Rs1,972, according to rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

On Tuesday, gold price per tola decreased by Rs500.

The international rate of gold increased on Wednesday. As per APGJSA, the rate was at $2,413 per ounce (with a premium of $20) after it gained $22 during the day.

On the other hand, silver rates remained unchanged at Rs2,920 per tola.

On Thursday, gold price per tola had increased by Rs4,600 in Pakistan to clock in at an all-time high of Rs254,000 per tola in the local market.