AGL 24.30 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (5.93%)
AIRLINK 109.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.19 (-1.97%)
BOP 5.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.95%)
CNERGY 3.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.08%)
DCL 7.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.5%)
DFML 44.30 Increased By ▲ 4.03 (10.01%)
DGKC 88.90 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.02%)
FCCL 21.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.27%)
FFBL 42.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.24%)
FFL 8.89 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (3.98%)
HUBC 151.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-1.17%)
HUMNL 10.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
KEL 4.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.11%)
KOSM 3.94 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.34%)
MLCF 36.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.19%)
NBP 49.30 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (2.73%)
OGDC 131.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.04%)
PAEL 26.30 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.57%)
PIBTL 6.07 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.66%)
PPL 115.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.04%)
PRL 22.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 12.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.72%)
SEARL 56.00 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.56%)
TELE 7.34 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.94%)
TOMCL 37.65 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.76%)
TPLP 8.32 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (5.99%)
TREET 15.31 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
TRG 59.96 Increased By ▲ 5.41 (9.92%)
UNITY 32.06 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.63%)
WTL 1.18 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.85%)
BR100 8,402 Increased By 57.9 (0.69%)
BR30 26,437 Increased By 89.9 (0.34%)
KSE100 79,433 Increased By 445.9 (0.56%)
KSE30 25,516 Increased By 151.2 (0.6%)
Jul 24, 2024
Markets

Gold price per tola jumps Rs2,300 in Pakistan

BR Web Desk Published July 24, 2024 Updated July 24, 2024 03:12pm

After registering a decrease in the previous session, gold prices in Pakistan registered gains on Wednesday in line with the increase in the international rate. In the local market, gold price per tola stood at Rs252,800 after a single-day increase of Rs2,300.

The 10-gram gold was sold at Rs216,735 after it registered an increase of Rs1,972, according to rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

On Tuesday, gold price per tola decreased by Rs500.

The international rate of gold increased on Wednesday. As per APGJSA, the rate was at $2,413 per ounce (with a premium of $20) after it gained $22 during the day.

On the other hand, silver rates remained unchanged at Rs2,920 per tola.

On Thursday, gold price per tola had increased by Rs4,600 in Pakistan to clock in at an all-time high of Rs254,000 per tola in the local market.

