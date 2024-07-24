AGL 24.14 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (5.23%)
AIRLINK 110.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.27%)
BOP 5.33 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.52%)
CNERGY 3.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.27%)
DCL 8.11 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.5%)
DFML 44.25 Increased By ▲ 3.98 (9.88%)
DGKC 88.40 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.45%)
FCCL 22.01 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
FFBL 42.40 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.47%)
FFL 8.92 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (4.33%)
HUBC 152.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-0.65%)
HUMNL 10.53 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.77%)
KEL 4.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
KOSM 3.92 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.82%)
MLCF 36.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
NBP 48.40 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.85%)
OGDC 132.61 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (0.61%)
PAEL 26.40 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.96%)
PIBTL 6.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
PPL 116.30 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.69%)
PRL 22.81 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.93%)
PTC 12.80 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.75%)
SEARL 56.33 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (1.15%)
TELE 7.44 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.33%)
TOMCL 38.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.7%)
TPLP 7.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.76%)
TREET 15.39 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.59%)
TRG 59.96 Increased By ▲ 5.41 (9.92%)
UNITY 31.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.82%)
WTL 1.17 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 8,427 Increased By 82.5 (0.99%)
BR30 26,531 Increased By 183.4 (0.7%)
KSE100 79,567 Increased By 579.6 (0.73%)
KSE30 25,570 Increased By 204.7 (0.81%)
Jul 24, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance HCAR (Honda Atlas Cars (Pakistan) Limited) 284.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.18%

Honda Atlas Cars’ profit-after-tax jumps 40% in Apr-Jun

BR Web Desk Published July 24, 2024 Updated July 24, 2024 01:15pm

Amid massive increase in sales, the profit-after-tax (PAT) of Honda Atlas Cars (Pakistan) Limited (HCAR) rose nearly 40%, clocking in at a Rs202.63 million in the quarter ended June 30, of fiscal year 2024-25, as compared to PAT of Rs144.96 million recorded in the same period of the previous year.

As per HCAR’s financial statements made available at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Wednesday, the automobile company’s earnings per share (EPS) stood at Rs1.42 during the quarter, compared to an EPS of Rs1.02 last year.

The rise in profit can be attributed to a massive increase in sales.

During the quarter, HCAR’s sales clocked in at Rs15.97 billion, as compared to Rs3.77 billion in SPLY, an exponential increase of 324%.

Honda Atlas Cars’ profit-after-tax plunges 82% in Oct-Dec

Subsequently, the company reported a gross profit of Rs1.01 billion in 1QMY25 as compared to a gross loss of Rs148.4 million in SPLY. During the period, HCAR’s gross margins stood at 6.3% in 1QMY24.

On the other hand, the automobile company witnessed a jump in its administrative expenses which stood at Rs392.15 million in 1QMY25, up by 44%, as compared to Rs271.92 million in SPLY.

However, HCAR’s other income registered a decline of nearly 62%, amounting to Rs343.77 million in 1QMY25, in comparison to Rs902.69 million in 1QMY24.

The automaker also saw its finance cost jump exponentially by 557%, standing at Rs287.09 million in 1QMY25, as compared to Rs43.67 million in SPLY. The increase in finance cost can be attributed to an increase in interest rates during the period.

However, the company managed to post a Profit before Taxation (PBT) of Rs383.3 million in 1QMY25, up by 43% YoY.

Incorporated in Pakistan as a public limited company in 1992, HCAR commenced its commercial operations in 1994. The company was formed as a result of a joint venture between Honda Motor Co., Ltd., Japan and Atlas Group of Companies, Pakistan.

The company is engaged in the assembly and progressive manufacturing as well as sale of Honda vehicles and spare parts.

Pakistan Stock Exchange PSX auto sector Honda Atlas Cars EPS psx companies PSX notice Pakistan auto sector

Comments

200 characters

Honda Atlas Cars’ profit-after-tax jumps 40% in Apr-Jun

Intra-day update: rupee largely stable against US dollar

FBR extends scope of Tajir Dost Scheme to 42 cities

Public sector power projects: Govt intends to reduce RoE

Federal cabinet meeting begins with PM Shehbaz in chair

$13.3bn needed for universal power access: World Bank

PM seeks plan for low-cost electricity for industry

Reduced rate SST facility on restaurant not withdrawn: SRB

Oil prices rise as US crude, fuel inventories seen shrinking

At least 18 dead in Nepal plane crash, officials say

Banks allowed to charge off fully provisioned NPLs

Read more stories