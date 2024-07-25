AGL 24.69 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.19%)
Pakistan Print 2024-07-25

PM takes strong exception to anti-army propaganda

Zaheer Abbasi Published 25 Jul, 2024 06:24am

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Wednesday that propaganda against armed forces totally unacceptable

While speaking to the participants of federal cabinet meeting here, the prime minister came down hard on the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf over its involvement in the 9th May incidents. He said that the party’s official website is being used for propaganda against the armed forces and the army chief, which is totally unacceptable.

The Prime Minister talking about economy said that the agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for an Extended Fund Facility (EFF) programme was reached after great efforts. “The agreement with the Fund was reached after a lot of efforts and now it would be taken to the Executive Board for approval.”

He a acknowledged the economic difficulties being faced by the masses.

The prime minister stated that in the recent terrorism incidents in the country, there was some role of neighbouring country, and the government was in touch with them and conveyed our feelings in this regard to them. He deplored that the country whose citizens have been hosted as guests by Pakistan for the last 40 years is now targeting Pakistani citizens.

He said that Tehreek-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) is targeting Pakistani citizens and hurting the economy of Pakistan. However, he stated that Pakistan wants to resolve the matter through dialogue.

