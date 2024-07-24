AGL 24.40 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (6.36%)
Life & Style

Moon lines up with Olympic rings on Eiffel Tower

Published July 24, 2024
The moon is pictured with the Olympic rings on the Eiffel Tower ahead the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games in Paris, France. Photo: Reuters
The moon is pictured with the Olympic rings on the Eiffel Tower ahead the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games in Paris, France. Photo: Reuters

The moon lining up perfectly with the Olympic rings on the Eiffel Tower was selected as one of Reuters’ Pictures of the Day on Tuesday, ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games in Paris, France.

The official Instagram page of the Olympics also shared a video of the sight, with the caption, “The moon decided to play ball!”

The most famous of the Paris landmarks, the Eiffel Tower, is set to welcome beach volleyball during the games.

The action will take place in a temporary venue near the foot of the “Iron Lady”.

While every tourist since 1889 has marvelled at the Eiffel Tower, Paris is set to welcome over 15 million tourists for the sporting spectacle.

In anticipation of the upcoming events, Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo said that she wants Olympic visitors to look beyond the city’s most famous landmark and immerse themselves in the lifestyle of the capital, which has undergone a transformation over the last few years.

