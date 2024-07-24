Israel slams deal to include Hamas in post-war Gaza govt

OCCUPIED JERUSALEM: Israel swiftly condemned an agreement brokered by China on Tuesday which Beijing said would bring Hamas into a “national reconciliation government” for post-war Gaza.

The diplomatic spat came as Israel hammered Gaza, including the southern city of Khan Yunis, where it had ordered a partial evacuation of civilians.

Dozens killed as Israel attacks Khan Yunis

Foreign Minister Israel Katz insisted that “Hamas rule will be crushed” and accused Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas, whose Fatah faction signed the deal, of embracing the group whose October 7 attacks triggered the war.

Any involvement by the group in the post-war governance of Gaza is anathema to the United States as well as Israel.