Pakistan Print 2024-07-24

PML-N leader accuses PTI of running nefarious campaign

Recorder Report Published 24 Jul, 2024 05:38am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Danyal Chaudhary on Tuesday accused Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) of running a nefarious campaign against state institutions abroad.

Speaking at a news conference, the PML-N leader also called upon all political parties and institutions to play a proactive role in dealing with the contemporary challenges.

He urged the political parties to work together for dealing with the issue of terrorism and strengthening the economy for the economic prosperity of the country.

He said that the government has focused its energy on providing relief to the people, adding that PTI leadership should talk for the legislation that can benefit poor instead of creating fuss and giving threatening statements.

“The elements involved in any kind of conspiracy against the state should be punished and treated like a banned organisation that harm country’s interests,” he emphasised.

He alleged that PTI has committed crime against state by attacking memorials of martyrs. He also claimed that PTI founding chairman Imran Khan has made a confessional statement in this regard.

Referring to the hunger strike of PTI, he stated in categorical terms that the government will never be blackmailed through negative propaganda that is aimed at weakening the country.

“They have launched a negative propaganda against the state of Pakistan everywhere including abroad. Their only purpose is to weaken Pakistan,” he alleged while further criticising the PTI.

The PML-N leader stated that security forces are sacrificing their lives while battling the terrorists, adding that over 150 soldiers and officers were martyred in terrorist attacks during 2024.

