Pakistan Print 2024-07-24

KDLB asked to resolve issues with KPT

Recorder Report Published 24 Jul, 2024 05:38am

ISLAMABAD: The meeting of National Assembly Standing Committee on Maritime Affairs was held on Tuesday. The meeting invited the representatives of the joint action committee of Karachi Dock Labour Board (KDLB) to resolve their issues with Karachi Port Trust (KPT).

The committee took serious view of the KDLB workers sit-in in front of KPT headquarters in Karachi.

After listening the demands raised by KDLB protesters, the committee recommended to the Ministry of Maritime Affairs to prepare a new SRO to maintain a balance in KDLB as per past practice.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

KPT NA panel Karachi Dock Labour Board KDLB workers

