ZU, GSM form strategic alliance through MoU

KARACHI: Ziauddin University (ZU) and Greenstar Social Marketing Pakistan (GSM) announced a new strategic alliance formalized through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

This initiative aims to forge a strong connection between academic research and the health sector, focusing on enhancing Women and Child Health.

The program seeks to transform leading-edge academic findings into practical solutions that address critical health challenges by facilitating collaboration between researchers and healthcare practitioners. This approach will enable the development of innovative strategies and interventions, ultimately improving the overall quality of care and support for women and children.

The partnership builds on efforts by Ziauddin University and Dr. Ziauddin Hospital with the establishment of the Dr. Aijaz Fatima Women and Children Centre (AFWCC).

Dr. Aijaz Fatima Women & Children Centre (AFWCC) outlines a strategic approach dedicated to advancing research while delivering high-quality care and accessible treatment to women and children. AFWCC is committed to identifying key healthcare priorities to ensure optimal community health and providing solutions backed by the University’s research strengths.

The agreement, effective for an initial five-year term, was signed by Prof. Dr. Abbas Zafar, Dean of the Faculty of Health Sciences at Ziauddin University, and Dr. Syed Azizur Rab, CEO of Greenstar Social Marketing.

In the meeting, Dr. Syed Azizur Rab highlighted the potential for ZU and GSM to build a resilient healthcare ecosystem in the slum areas near ZU, creating a model that could attract donors and provide research opportunities. He said, “Partnering with Ziauddin University marks an exciting milestone for Greenstar Social Marketing Pakistan. Through this collaboration, we are committed to advancing maternal and child health by integrating our extensive data and resources with ZU’s research capabilities. Together, we will work towards developing groundbreaking solutions and strengthening healthcare delivery across Pakistan.”

Dr. Abbas Zafar during the signing of the MoU emphasized the need to utilize data collected by ZU students for decision-making and community support programs, particularly focusing on maternal and child health. “We are thrilled to embark on this strategic partnership with Greenstar Social Marketing Pakistan. This alliance represents a significant step forward in bridging the gap between academic research and practical healthcare solutions, with a strong focus on improving Women and Child Health. By leveraging our combined expertise, we aim to drive impactful innovations and enhance the quality of care for our community”, he commented.

This is expected to substantially improve healthcare education and research in Pakistan. By combining their resources and expertise, Ziauddin University and Greenstar Social Marketing Pakistan aim to establish a robust platform for academic exchange and collaborative initiatives. The MOU also highlights the importance of generating intellectual property, contributing to academic publications, and promoting societal development.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024