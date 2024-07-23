No targeted subsidy for ministry: 95pc of PR budget being spent on pension, pay, fuel

ISLAMABAD: About 95 percent of the Railways budget is being utilised on pension, pay and fuel and there is no targeted subsidy for the ministry.

This was revealed by the secretary Ministry of Railways while briefing the National Assembly Standing Committee on Railways, who further stated that the priority of the government was the road network instead of the railway network in the country.

The 2nd meeting of the Standing Committee on Railways was held here on Monday under the chairmanship of Rai Hassan Nawaz, which was given a detailed briefing by the Ministry of Railways on the working and performance of the ministry and its attached departments, which was followed by an in-depth discussion and recommendations to support the ministry.

The secretary Ministry of Railways apprised the committee that the ministry looking after all the matters pertaining to Pakistan Railways, safety/maintenance of railway lines for strategic reasons and coordinating in development projects of railways as a part of the national development programme. He said that the ministry also negotiated with international organisations and other countries and implemented the agreements with them.

While briefing on the transport and economy at the macroeconomic level, the secretary informed the committee that transportation is linked to a level of output, employment and income. He said that transportation accounts between six percent and 12 percent of the GDP in many countries. Logistic costs can account between six percent and 25 percent of the GDP, he added. However, at the microeconomic level, transportation is linked with producer, consumer and distribution costs. He further stated that transportation accounted, on average, between 10 percent and 15 percent of household expenditure.

The committee was informed that ML-4 is in the planning stage, said the Railway Secretary, adding that they want to build two new lines in future.

He further said that in the 2022 floods, tracks were heavily damaged in Balochistan and Sindh. The private sector investment is also low in railways. The committee members said that commercial plazas should be built on railway property. The committee recommendations should be implemented accordingly, the committee members insisted.

The secretary also informed the committee regarding cost-cutting and revenue optimisation, restructuring, rightsizing, improvement, upgradation and expansion in railways.

The committee constituted a sub-committee under the convenership of Ramesh Lal, with Waseem Qadir, Ahmed Saleem Siddiqui and Zulfiqar Ali, as its members. The Sub-Committee will look into the issues of encroachments/lease of the Railways land. The Sub-Committee will submit its report to the Standing Committee within 30 days.

The meeting was attended by Waseem Qadir, Sadiq Ali Memon, Rafiq Ahmed Jamali, Ramesh Lal, Ahmed Saleem Siddiqui, Mohammad Ilyas Choudhary, Fazal Muhammad Khan, Syed Shah Ahad Ali Shah, Zulfiqar Ali and Shafqat Abbas, MNAs. The senior officers from the Ministry of Railways and Pakistan Railways were also present at the meeting.

