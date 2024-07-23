Jul 23, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
No passport for asylum seekers: Govt reverses its policy decision

Ali Hussain Published July 23, 2024 Updated July 23, 2024 08:44am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Monday reversed its earlier policy decision with immediate effect in which it was decided not to issue a passport to any individual who had sought asylum or is already living on asylum abroad.

The decision to withdraw an earlier circular of June 5, 2024, was taken in a high-level meeting chaired by Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar.

According to a statement of the Foreign Office, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar chaired a high-level meeting to discuss a number of important issues relating to the welfare of overseas Pakistanis.

The meeting was attended by the foreign secretary, the secretary interior, the director general IMPASS and senior officials of the ministries of Interior and Foreign Affairs.

It added that the meeting discussed in detail the recent policy decision that was taken vide circular dated 5 June 2024 for not issuing a passport to any individual who had sought asylum or already living on asylum abroad. “It was decided to reverse the policy decision with immediate effect and to withdraw the circular of 5 June 2024,” the statement further stated.

It added that issues relating to delays in issuance of passports to Pakistanis living abroad were also discussed.

Secretary Interior and Director General, Immigration and Passports (IMPASS) briefed the meeting about the ongoing efforts to streamline the process.

It was decided that the Ministry of Interior and IMPASS will take immediate necessary steps to upgrade the infrastructure/equipment within the next 45 days and to fast-track the clearance of the entire backlog relating to the issuance of passports to overseas Pakistanis.

