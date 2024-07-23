Muqam condemns targeting state institutions in Bannu

ISLAMABAD: Minister of States and Frontier Region (Safron) Amir Muqam on Monday strongly condemned targeting the state institutions in Bannu and called for of a Joint Investigation Team (JIT) to probe into the incident while accusing Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) of pursuing “nefarious and reprehensible politics of chaos” in the country.

Speaking at a news conference, the minister also strongly condemned malicious campaign against the armed forces of Pakistan, saying that a certain political party is continuing the campaign against state institutions which he termed as regrettable.

He alleged that PTI is following the same agenda to destabilise the country which it implemented on 9 May by targeting state institutions including torching Radio Pakistan’s building and disgracing the memorials of martyrs.

Referring to the recent violent incidents in Bannu, the minister said that every political party has the right to protest, but the peace and economy should not be politicised.

He strongly condemned targeting the state institutions in Bannu and urged Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to order a JIT to probe into the Bannu incident.

He further alleged that PTI was doing nefarious and reprehensible politics of chaos and anarchy for their personal gains. He also appealed political parties to refrain from playing politics on security, terrorism and economic uplift issues.

He added that all political parties should work together for maintaining peace and ensuring substantial economic stability in the country. “Nobody should play politics on national issues such as peace and economic prosperity,” he said, adding that the country is heading towards economic stability.

The minister lauded the sacrifices of the armed forces in the war against terrorism and their services for the country, adding that the armed forces have played a proactive role in earthquake disaster and floods by providing relief to the people.

Muqam also strongly condemned the incident of ransacking of Pakistani Consulate in Germany, adding that those involved in this incident want confrontation between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024